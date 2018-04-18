Tuesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Holds Steady

The TV ratings for Tuesday night have come in, and they reveal that Roseanne is holding steady in its fourth week of new episodes.

According to TV Line, The Roseanne revival brought in around 13 million viewers for the live airing of its fourth episode, which is a right around the same number of viewers the third episode drew.

Elsewhere on TV, NCIS slipped to a series low for its 350th episode, only bringing in a little over 11 million viewers, as did Fox’s Lethal Weapon, which only snagged 3.5 million viewers.

The Roseanne revival has clearly taken the nation by storm, and now reruns of the original series are airing on the Paramount Network.

Reruns of the series have been airing on TV Land and CMT, but launched on the newly minted Paramount Network on Tuesday, April 18, according to THR.

Paramount is likely making a smart move by picking up the reruns since the Roseanne revival has been met with massive popularity. The debut episode alone has been setting a major viewing records.

As reported by Deadline, the debut episode officially hit 25.04 million total viewers, as the Live+3 (people who watched the episode live, plus over the next three days) ratings lifted by 6.69 million viewers. That overall total viewers of the debut episode has likely increased some ever since those numbers were first reported.

Interestingly, after the shows ratings were initially reported, Barr took to Twitter to call out New York and Los Angeles for turning in the lowest ratings of her revival series.

“New York and LA-had the lowest ratings for a gender fluid child character & a Hillary supporting sister character,” Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet, while also adding a hashtag of her own name.

According to reports, both cities are at the top of the TV markets and neither of them landed in the top 20 individual city ratings for the series revival’s debut.

The top city in the show’s ratings was Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by Cincinnati, Ohio and Kansas City, Missouri. Noticeably, these are all cities from states that voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, who Barr is a very outspoken supporter of.

The sitting U.S. President appreciates her support so much that he reportedly even called to congratulate her on the massive ratings her show pulled in, despite not doing well in the two biggest markets.

ABC quickly picked the series up for a second season, with Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, saying, “We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year.”