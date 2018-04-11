‘Roseanne’ Actress Emma Kenney Seeks Help for ‘Illegal’ Behavior

One of the stars of the Roseanne reboot is seeking treatment for personal “battles.”

Actress Emma Kenney, who is known for playing Darlene’s daughter Harris on the ABC revival as well as for her role as Debbie on Shameless, revealed she is seeking help to steer clear of bad behavior associated with being a child star.

“I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and I know that by going to treatment that’s what’s going to happen, and I’m going to continue on that positive road,” Kenney said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “I just want to send a message to my fans saying it’s okay to admit that you need help, and it doesn’t make you weak. I’m going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I’ve always been.”

Kenney, 18, also revealed she was struggling with depression and hanging out with the wrong people, which prompted her to ask for help.

“I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21. It wasn’t healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed. It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it.”

Kenney, who has been acting since she was 10 years old, initially opened up about her “battles” in an interview with In Touch.

“I’m going to be seeking treatment for my battles. I’m going to work through it. I’m going to get help and make better choices,” she said. “I just didn’t know how to deal with stress, so I would have an occasional wild night. I would go out to clubs and bars with older friends in Hollywood,” she said.

“Now, in treatment, I will work on finding other ways to cope with boredom, find hobbies and better learn how to deal with stress,” she continued, adding that her parents, closest friends and co-stars have been supportive. “I just think I need a mental sanity break and a break from the Hollywood scene.”

Emma reportedly starts filming the next season of Shameless in May; then is signed up to shoot the next season of the Roseanne reboot after.

As Harris Conner, Kenney made her introduction to the Roseanne revival as only a teen in a sitcom would, asking her mother for money, which leads to one of the funniest jokes of the first episode, after Roseanne asks the heaves for cash.

“You could’ve just said we were poor, I didn’t need the routine,” Harris says before announcing she’ll be back for dinner.

Roseanne viewers were not huge fans of Harris after the third episode revealed her teen attitude led her to steal clothes to sell them online in order to make money to move away from the Conner home.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.