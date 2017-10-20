First Look at ‘Roseanne’ Revival Reveals Two Beckys

During the original run of Roseanne, two actresses played Becky, Sarah Chalke and Lecy Goranson. The ABC revival will pay tribute to that, with both actresses returning. A new photo of the table read shows the two sitting next to each other as the cast prepares to play their characters again for the first time in nearly 20 years.

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here’s a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017

On Tuesday, ABC shared a photo of the first table read, clearly showing Chalke and Goranson sitting together. This isn’t a complete surprise, since we learned in August that both actresses would be on the show. However, the role Chalke will play is still a mystery. Goranson, who originated the role before leaving after season five (only to return in season eight), will play Becky.

Since Roseanne ended, Goranson has taken small roles in a handful of shows and appeared in the 1999 movie Boys Don’t Cry. Chalke has become best known for her role as Dr. Elliot Reid on Scrubs.

The photos also show a set that looks remarkably like the familiar living room from the original series.

The Roseanne revival still doesn’t have a premiere date and will run at least eight episodes. Comedian Whitney Cummings is joining the cast, as is Emma Kenney as Darlene and David’s daughter and Ames McNamara as their son.

John Goodman is also returning to play Dan, even though the character died in the season finale. ABC President Channing Dungey said Dan is alive, but wouldn’t explain how. We’ll just have to tune in for the answer.

Roseanne originally ran from 1988 to 1997, winning three Golden Globes and four Emmys. It is widely considered one of the greatest sitcoms ever made.