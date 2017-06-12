‘Roseanne’ Will Almost Certainly Address Trump Era In New Revival

Roseanne Barr plans on addressing the Donald Trump presidency when the reboot of her popular family sitcom airs on ABC.

During a presentation at the Banff World Media Festival on Monday, ABC President Channing Dungey explained that the 64-year-old comedienne will likely reference the President, but it may not be by name.

"I don't know whether Roseanne (Barr) will speak about Trump by name. But she's going to speak very honestly," Dungey said, according to THR.

"We're going to be tackling some of the topics that are in the conversation today. I'll leave it that," she said.

Up Next: 'Roseanne' Star Reveals New Characters Will Join Revival Series

In the revival series, all the original castmembers including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, and Lecy Goranson are set to make an appearance on the comedy. However, there will be several new characters thrown into the mix.

"Now we will have three generations — Roseanne, her kids and her kids have kids who are teenagers. So we'll bring back a point-of-view that has really been missing on the air," Dungey said.

The ABC entertainment boss explained that the network is researching how to produce content that speaks to U.S. audiences as a whole. In this scenario, Dungey says that the company is looking at how Roseanne is going to apply to the Americans that voted for Donald Trump.

"Certainly, that something in our development that we've been trying to look at more directly," Dungey said.

More: Roseanne Slays Kathy Griffin (Again) On Twitter Regarding Barron Trump

Dungey continued by saying that the reboot series might be the right show to revive for the pro-Trump audience.

"Roseanne is an established show. It's an established family, it has an established character. Thirty years ago, Roseanne was speaking very openly about her life and her challenges. And it's a perfect time to have that voice back to talk about the realities now," she said.

Dungey continued by explaining how the 2016 presidential election impacted the network's outlook moving forward.

"What the election revealed was that there's parts of our country that didn't feel heard, that they didn't have a voice. When you look at how the polling data went in the run-up to the election, it was kind of big surprise to many people that the election turned out as it did," she said.

The original Roseanne series ran from 1988 to 1997. The show is set to return on ABC for an eight-episode run.