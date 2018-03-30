See Which Stars Are Shading ‘Roseanne’ Despite Rave Reviews

Despite its massive ratings and overall positive reviews, not everyone is pleased with how the first episode of the Roseanne revival turned out Tuesday night.

Two of the biggest celebrities to come out against the series were Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen and Shameless actress Emmy Rossum.

“Argh,” Teigen wrote. “Hit show on ABC. We have reached peak normalization.” Teigen attached a photo of a tweet Roseanne Barr had previously written, writing “NAZI SALUTE” in a Twitter conversation that included Parkland Shooting survivor David Hogg.

Rossum was a little less restrained, writing three tweets raging against the show despite her Shameless co-star Emmy Kenney being a member of the revival’s cast.

“Some reviews I’ve been reading that Rosanne is attempting to bridge the gap in this country thru comedy are interesting… but I’m sorry, anyone who voted for A WALL is not trying to BRIDGE anything,” Rossum wrote.

Barr revealed in an interview on Good Morning America that President Donald Trump, whom she is a public supporter of both in real life and on the show, which prompted Rossum to continue tweeting.

Roseanne on Jimmy Kimmel about Trump: “let’s try to think positive”.

“[President of the U.S.] called ROSANNE to congratulate her on her ratings. This reinforces that he truly only cares about “ratings” and popularity and what’s on TV. What is it all coming to?” Rossum wrote. “Roseanne on Jimmy Kimmel about Trump: ‘let’s try to think positive.’ Well, actions speak louder. The Wall. The transgender military ban. The normalization of lying. The demonizing of the press. The rise in hate crimes. The POSITIVE is the MIDTERM ELECTIONS.”

Barr said in an interview with the New York Times the day of the premiere that she chose to have her on-screen character match her personal political opinions because she felt it was an “accurate portrayal” of political opinions in the country’s working class.

“I just wanted to have that dialogue about families torn apart by the election and their political differences of opinion and how we handle it,” Barr said. “I thought that this was an important thing to say at this time.”

Both Barr and co-star John Goodman said in interviews prior to the show’s release they don’t plan to steer away from controversy.

“[We’re] just going to show a realistic depiction of this family and, you know, they have so much in common with other American families,” the actress said. “Everybody’s mad at everybody so we’ll find a way through and hopefully other people will too.”

New episodes of Roseanne air at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays on ABC.