Aunt Jackie Makes First ‘Roseanne’ Revival Appearance as ‘Dead’ Cop

Aunt Jackie is dead at the start of the Roseanne reboot, at least in her sister’s eyes.

Laurie Metcalf’s character makes a hilarious first appearance on the series at the center of a shrine for Roseanne’s sister showing a photo of Jackie in her uniform.

Through a conversation with daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) admits she has been estranged from her sister since the 2016 election, where Roseanne voted for Donald Trump and Jackie supported Hillary Clinton.

“Mom, I know that you and Aunt Jackie are mad at each other but this feud is getting way out of control,” Darlene pleads to her mother.

“You weren’t here Darlene, you didn’t see it, I mean not only did she vote for the worst person on earth but she was a real jerk about it too … and now she’s just ridiculous,” Roseanne says to her daughter.

“She’s ridiculous? You made a shrine to her as if she was dead,” pointing to a shelf in the kitchen decorated with Jackie’s photo in her police uniform and a lit candle.

Well, she’s dead to me. And you should give me some credit because I said some really nice things to her in her obituary.”

Later on the sisters interact for the first time since the election after Jackie arrives at Roseanne’s home with her p— hat and a “Nasty Woman” T-shirt.

“What’s up deplorable?” Jackie says to Roseanne, poking fun at what Clinton called Trump supporters during the election.

After exchanging a few verbal jabs at each other, Darlene tells the sisters they must make up.

“You guys need to talk this out. Mom, Aunt Jackie right here. P— hat in hand,” Darlene says.

Later in the episode, after Jackie confesses Roseanne’s bullying led her to hesitate and vote for Jill Stein on Election Day, the sisters make peace — bringing peace to the Conner family. At least until the next fight.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.