10 Stars We Want on ‘Roseanne’ Reboot

Roseanne is only a few weeks away from premiering all new episodes for the first time in 20 years — and you could say we’re excited.

During its original run, the beloved family sitcom was known for appearances by big stars like Bob Hope, Martin Mull and Debbie Reynolds, as well as by big stars in the making.

Now that the fan favorite series is set to return for a tenth season March 27, we have to wonder what big names will be returning to pay a visit to the Conner family, or who will surprise viewers for the first time this time around.

Scroll through to see which actors we want to see during the 10th season of Roseanne.

ELLEN DEGENERES

The talk show is known for having a little fun, and in 1995, she played a small but hilarious role on the hit series.

DeGeneres played Dr. Whitman in an episode titled “The Blaming of the Shrew,” where Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Fred (Michael O’Keefe) visit therapist Dr. Whitman in an effort to work on their relationship.

Maybe Dr. Whitman can come back all these years later to help Roseanne and Dan Conner (Roseanne Barr and John Goodman) understand how she could think he was dead for 20 years.

Leonardo DiCaprio

A lot of fans of the show may not know this, but the Oscar-winning actor was once an extra on a season 3 episode of Roseanne.

DiCaprio appears briefly in “Home-Ec,” in a scene taking place at Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) class. DiCaprio plays one of her classmates.

In later years, DiCaprio went on to become one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, since his Roseanne character had no name, what if Darlene runs into him and he turns out to be DiCaprio himself?

Just something to think about.

George Clooney

One can only dream that ABC can motivate Clooney to take some time off from parenting his twins with wife Amal to bring Booker Brooks back to Roseanne one more time.

Roseanne’s first boss at her job, Booker dated Jackie for a while, keeping it a secret from everyone. As much as seeing Metcalf and Clooney rekindling their on-screen romance would make our 2018, he can bring Amal and the twins with him for a brief cameo if it means he’ll be in the Roseanne universe one more time.

Tobey Maguire

The Spiderman star made a brief appearance in the third season of the show as a high schooler hanging out at the diner where Roseanne was working at the time.

Sara Gilbert said during 20/20‘s Roseanne: The Return special that Maguire agreed to appear on “Valentine’s Day” because they were friends at the time.

Maybe he can stop by the house and have some lunch with the Conners this time around.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Before getting his big break on Third Rock from the Sun, a 12-year-old Joseph Gordon-Levitt made a guest appearance as George on four episodes of the comedy series.

George was a friend of DJ’s (Michael Fishman) that occasionally hung out at the Conner house after school. Now, people might drift away from their childhood friends as they get older. But what if somehow DJ and George stayed in touch all this time and he stops by the house this season?

Hey, if Dan can come back from the dead, anything can happen.

Jim Parsons

The Roseanne reboot came to happen because Sara Gilbert called all her old castmates and got them to agree to a reboot.

Along with Gilbert, The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki will also be appearing on the show. That’s two CBS stars that are already set to hop over to ABC for the return of the beloved sitcom, what’s one more star while you’re at it?

Gilbert and Galecki have worked with Parsons on Big Bang before, so it shouldn’t be too hard to convince to make a quick cameo in between the Big Bang schedule, his new Broadway play and taping Young Sheldon voiceovers… it might be difficult, but not impossible.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer just got married and has become one of the most well-known comedians.

She may be busy with post-wedding bliss and working on her film projects, but a few years back, her and Roseanne Barr were bound together by a night of cut-throat comedy.

Schumer was one of the roasters during Comedy Central’s Roast of Roseanne in 2012, back when Schumer was relatively unknown in the mainstream entertainment world.

Now depending on whether or not Barr took the jokes to heart or not that night, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think Schumer could show up on Roseanne in some way or another… we’ll take if it’s as the punchline of one of the titular character’s own jokes.

Saoirse Ronan

2018 is a big year for Laurie Metcalf.

Aside from returning to Roseanne as her sister Jackie, the actress will be present at the 2018 Oscars in the running for the Best Supporting Actress honor for her role on Lady Bird.

During filming of the movie, Metcalf got really close to her co-star and on-screen daughter Saoirse Ronan.

Ronan recently proved her comedic timing hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live, so maybe we’ll get to see her comedy skills one more time on the ABC sitcom.

Zach Braff

Kind of a long-shot, but not totally insane.

Braff rose to prominence playing the role of J.D. on the television series Scrubs, alongside Sarah Chalke — who famously played Becky #2 on Roseanne and will return for the reboot as Andrea.

Braff is also set to star in the new comedy series Alex, Inc. at none other than ABC. What better way to promote your new show than by making a appearance at reboot that is bound to be a success?

You’re welcome for the suggestion, ABC.

Ellen Pompeo

As the reigning queen of ABC, Ellen Pompeo deserves her own cameo on Roseanne.

Pompeo has worked with Roseanne star James Pickens Jr. on Grey’s Anatomy for 14 seasons and counting, and Pickens Jr. is already set to return to the sitcom this season as Chuck Mitchell.

Pompeo could either play a doctor or, if they want to take another page from the hit medical drama, she can play Chuck’s dead lover’s daughter who acts as his father figure in her adult life.

If it works on Grey’s, it will work on Roseanne.