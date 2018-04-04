‘Roseanne’ Drops Another NSFW Insult in Heated Fight Scene

Roseanne has no filter when it comes to spoiled brats.

After spending most of the episode complaining about her granddaughter’s lack of discipline and respect, Roseanne (Barr) and Harris’ (Emma Kenney) differences came to a head in a heated conversation in the kitchen.

Roseanne was frustrated at her granddaughter, who had just started selling thrift shop items on the Internet for extra money, for leaving her wet clothes on top of the washing machine, rather than putting them in the dryer.

“Now I have to wash them all over again,” Roseanne says to her granddaughter.

“I needed the machine, I just got a bunch of stuff from the thrift store,” Harris responds.

“Here’s an idea, why don’t you put my stuff in the dryer first,” Roseanne says.

“Why? It’s your stuff,” Harris says defying Roseanne.

Roseanne takes a beat and orders Harris to take her clothes out of the machine immediately, but the bold teenager tells her she’s eating a muffin and will do it when she’s done.

“Those are for breakfast,” Roseanne says, trying to keep her cool.

“But I’m hungry now,” Harris says.

“Well you’re a woman in America, get used to it,” Roseanne says as she takes the muffin out of Harris’ hands.

The two Conners start yelling at each other.

“What is your problem?” Harris says to her grandmother.

“My problem is you’re acting like you own the place and we don’t even own the place,” Roseanne says. “You think you’re better than anyone else in this house don’t you.”

“Do you really want me to answer that?” Harris says.

“No, I’ll answer it for you, you’re not! You’re smart for a kind but you’re still dumb for a person … And you got it good here,” Roseanne lectures her granddaughter. “So you better start showing some gratitude instead of acting like an entitled little b—!”

Harris pushes Roseanne over the edge after she responds by calling her “stupid, old hillbilly”, which leads to her luring Harris to the kitchen sink and soaking her head in the water to teach her a lesson.

“Welcome to the hillbilly day spa,” Roseanne says as she holds Harris’ head under the water.

Fans took to social media to comment on the Conner grandparenting tactics, including praising Roseanne for disciplining Harris.

This exchange would’ve gotten me killed in my household ijs 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Roseanne — GT: MadamVolta (@MadamVolta) April 4, 2018

Get her Roseanne!!!! She needs to learn how to respect her elders #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/IvuXtCgD6i — Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) April 4, 2018

Her ass would be knocked into 2019 talking that way to me #Roseanne — Marie T (@ClassAndSassChi) April 4, 2018

Roseanne promoting calling children “bitches.” REALLY? #Roseanne — Anne Thorpe (@misanthrope1969) April 4, 2018

“You better start showing some gratitude instead of acting like an entitled little bitch!” @therealroseanne on @RoseanneOnABC! Oops! Here comes an ass whoopin’ by @RoseanneOnABC! She is going to teach the kids to respect others. Go #Roseanne! — Women for Trump (@WomenforTrump) April 4, 2018

Wow #Roseanne called Harris an “entitled little bitch”. Wow. She should’ve called Becky that 25yrs ago. — Aunt Rita Rita Rita!!! (@BinMasterTiggz) April 4, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.