ABC Planning ‘Roseanne’ Marathon April 24

Roseanne is taking over ABC‘s primetime schedule, but with a twist.

The network will be taking a break from airing new episodes of all of its comedies, including Roseanne, to air a four-episode marathon of the ABC hit’s reboot.

According to the ABC schedule, the network will air “Twenty Years to Life” at 8 p.m. ET, “Dress to Impress” at 8:30, then “Eggs Over, Not Easy” at 9 p.m. ET and “Darlene v. David” at 9:30 p.m. ET.

“Roseanne Gets The Chair” will not be a part of the marathon.

ABC made no announcement about the marathon, but given the series’ ratings success it should give a chance for fans to catch up on what the Conners have been up to since the premiere.

Roseanne‘s next new episode will air May 1 and will revolve around beloved character Bev (Estelle Parsons), who returned to the Conner household during Tuesday’s new episode.

According to the episode synopsis: After Beverly gets kicked out of the nursing home, Roseanne (Barr) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) fight over who will take care of their mother.

Meanwhile, Mark’s (Ames McNamara) creative touch with building a birdhouse for Dan’s (John Goodman) customer is more than Dan can handle, but Darlene defends her son.

Parsons made a triumphant return to Roseanne Tuesday after she was kicked out of her nursing home for a shocking reason.

“The retirement home asked me to leave,” Bev reveals.

“Why did they figure out you’re never going to die?” Roseanne says to her mom, asking her what she did to get kicked out.

“I watch TV, I play cards, I have the occasional drink, but apparently, at my age, I’m not supposed to enjoy a healthy sex life… with multiple partners and multiple parts of the facility,” Bev says.

Bev then reveals she can return to the home if she writes an apology letter for her behavior, but that’s not the whole story.

As the family prepares the house for Harris’ (Emma Kenney) birthday party, Bev shocks her daughters again with the real reason behind leaving the home.

“I suppose this is as good a time as any to break the bad news,” Bev says. “I can’t go back to the home, I’m going to have to stay here with you girls.”

“… You said you could go back when you apologized,” Roseanne says.

“Actually, that’s not the whole truth, they said I was a “danger to others,” I gave a couple of the men a little Gonorrhea.” Bev says, shocking everyone. “I think this is for the better, I was starting to feel like you’d forgotten me entirely.”

We will have to wait two weeks to see how Bev’s story unfolds.

Roseanne typically airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.