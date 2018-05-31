‘Roseanne’ Star Lecy Goranson Laments Cancellation, Slams ‘Hate Speech’

Another one of Roseanne Barr’s on-screen children, Lecy Goranson, has broken her silence after ABC cancelled Roseanne.

Goranson, who played Becky on the sitcom, took to her private Twitter account to lament the news and condemn Barr’s racist remark, according to TV Line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[I’m] devastated by the cancellation of Roseanne,” “But more devastating are the effects of hate speech and racism on individuals and society.”

She then added a message to fans of the series that expressed gratitude and inspiration for them.

“Thank you for your support,” she wrote. “And, in the spirit of our amazing crew, spread love not hate!”

Goranson, who played Becky in the first five seasons of Roseanne before returning to the role for the revival, is the latest of the on-screen Conner children to lash out over the cancellation.

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner, was one of the first Roseanne cast members to separate herself from Barr’s racist comments, which compared former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to a Planet of the Apes character.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,” Gilbert wrote. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Michael Fishman, who played DJ Conner, issued a statement of his own about the show’s sudden end.

“Today is one of the hardest in my life,” Fishman wrote. “I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience welcomes us into their homes. Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness.”

He added, “The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

Seasons 1-9 of Roseanne are still streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 10 has been taken out of syndication by ABC and is no longer available on Hulu.

Photo Credit: CBS / Cliff Lipson