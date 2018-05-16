‘Roseanne’ Fans Shocked by [Spoiler’s] Addiction Reveal

Fans did not see the latest Roseanne twist coming.

During Tuesday’s penultimate episode for the sitcom’s revival season, viewers learned Roseanne’s knee pain has gotten so bad, she has started to become dependent on narcotics.

As Roseanne (Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) are celebrating their 45th anniversary, the Conner family matriarch ends up too intoxicated to properly enjoy the special nice with her husband.

“Well, it’s not my fault,” Roseanne says. “The champagne on the Vicodin should say, do not take with the label… but the good news is my knee is gone.”

Dan questions where Roseanne got the pills if they were running low, but his wife is too under the influence to respond.

Fans were sad to see their favorite mother intoxicated, but praising the series for tackling the opioid crisis in America.

Remember the old episode where they find weed and were stoned in the bathroom? @therealroseanne is higher than a lab rat! #roseanne — Mike Shayne (@MikeShayne) May 16, 2018

Uh oh! Roseanne is overusing her pain meds? #Roseanne — MeridithG1015 (@MeridithG1015) May 16, 2018

The one thing I’ve always loved about #Roseanne is that it tackles real life issues. I’ve been jobless, and took what I could find. Even with a degree, it has been difficult for me. — John R. Smith (@JohnRS1980) May 16, 2018

The next day, Roseanne wakes to find Dan in the kitchen.

“Let’s talk, Dan says.

“Not until I get a pill, I’m hurting,” Roseanne says. Dan then reveals he found many pull bottles hidden throughout the house, some with names he doesn’t recognize.

“Ok, Im in pain so I take a few extra pills,” Roseanne eventually admits. “Its not like I’m a drug addict.”

“45 years of marriage, you’ve never lied to me like this before… or have you?” Dan says.

“No, I just didn’t say anything because we can’t afford surgery, and I got these pills because we’re going to be dealing with this for a long time,” Roseanne says, telling her husband he doesn’t know how much pain she’s in.

Another great episode…I can really relate to this one… medical expenses/insurance cost are insane!! $$$ #ROSEANNE @therealroseanne — Ang12 (@al234en) May 16, 2018

#Roseanne. @RoseanneOnABC Great episode and only 10 minutes in . hitting another hot topic about a job with health benefits ! Great writing @therealroseanne Dan is the man !! And …and more D.J. and surprise …it’s Crystal ! — queenB (@queenBbrooklyn) May 16, 2018

Roseanne promises her husband she’ll cut back, but Dan decides to keep track of her pill intake and announces he’ll get the money to fix Roseanne’s knee.

The episode takes a dark turn when, after Dan leaves the room, Roseanne gets up and gets the ice pack for her knee from the freezer, taking a bag of pills she’s hidden in it.

#Roseanne is WAY too predictable. Are the writers actual thinking people or are they just turning New York Times front pages into storylines? Tonight’s episode features my favorite, Opioids. YAWN #OpioidEpidemic #OpioidHysteria — SoccerMomRN (@RunningNEPA) May 16, 2018

Whats sad about this whole opiod issues is that people who dont have chronic pain become addicted to them while others like myself that have knee pain have to take otc meds that simply dont work. Something needs to be done @therealroseanne @RoseanneOnABC #Roseanne — Michelle (@blondbombchelle) May 16, 2018

I feel Roseanne’s pain. I’m also have knee pain just a month ago. #Roseanne — Myles-Spike Webby (@1986Webber) May 16, 2018

And just like that, #Roseanne just got real. — John R. Smith (@JohnRS1980) May 16, 2018

The Roseanne season finale airs Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.