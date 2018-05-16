TV Shows

‘Roseanne’ Fans Shocked by [Spoiler’s] Addiction Reveal

Fans did not see the latest Roseanne twist coming.

Fans did not see the latest Roseanne twist coming.

During Tuesday’s penultimate episode for the sitcom’s revival season, viewers learned Roseanne’s knee pain has gotten so bad, she has started to become dependent on narcotics.

As Roseanne (Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) are celebrating their 45th anniversary, the Conner family matriarch ends up too intoxicated to properly enjoy the special nice with her husband.

“Well, it’s not my fault,” Roseanne says. “The champagne on the Vicodin should say, do not take with the label… but the good news is my knee is gone.”

Dan questions where Roseanne got the pills if they were running low, but his wife is too under the influence to respond.

Fans were sad to see their favorite mother intoxicated, but praising the series for tackling the opioid crisis in America.

The next day, Roseanne wakes to find Dan in the kitchen.

“Let’s talk, Dan says.

“Not until I get a pill, I’m hurting,” Roseanne says. Dan then reveals he found many pull bottles hidden throughout the house, some with names he doesn’t recognize.

“Ok, Im in pain so I take a few extra pills,” Roseanne eventually admits. “Its not like I’m a drug addict.”

“45 years of marriage, you’ve never lied to me like this before… or have you?” Dan says.

“No, I just didn’t say anything because we can’t afford surgery, and I got these pills because we’re going to be dealing with this for a long time,” Roseanne says, telling her husband he doesn’t know how much pain she’s in.

Roseanne promises her husband she’ll cut back, but Dan decides to keep track of her pill intake and announces he’ll get the money to fix Roseanne’s knee.

The episode takes a dark turn when, after Dan leaves the room, Roseanne gets up and gets the ice pack for her knee from the freezer, taking a bag of pills she’s hidden in it.

The Roseanne season finale airs Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

