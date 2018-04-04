‘Roseanne’ Uses Elevator Chair for the First Time, Twitter Laughs out Loud

Roseanne tackled one of the problems with aging on Tuesday night’s episode when Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) was forced to use an elevator chair.

Roseanne has been having troubles with her knees so her husband, Dan (John Goodman), takes action to make things easier for her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A neighbor had passed away, so he happened to head over to his house to steal some copper wiring. While he was there, he also grabbed an elevator chair. The contraption has already been installed in the house when the episode begins, but Roseanne is not ready to use it.

“I told you I’m not using it,” Roseanne says. “That’s for old people.

“Yeah, old husbands who are tired of running up and down stairs for their hot young wives,” Dan quips back. “Come on, just until your knee gets better.”

Dan is so happy to see Roseanne get the chair! The chair named the Easy Climb 5000 that is. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/h2Nv2WXZrU — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) April 4, 2018

Roseanne resists at first, even going as far as racing the chair upstairs as Dan eases up in an attempt to prove his point.

She eventually caves in a later scene and uses the chair in an attempt to get to granddaughter Harris. Dan is so overjoyed with the sight that he busts out a flip phone to capture the moment.

Fan loved the moments and marked it it up as one the revival’s best moments thus far.

“Loving me some Roseanne!” one user wrote. “The chair is GREAT! Show needs to be an hour long!”

Loving me some #Roseanne! The chair is GREAT!

Show needs to be an hour long! https://t.co/rVrUQhl4kC — Friend or Foe? (@starknightz) April 4, 2018

Easy climb vs stubborn housewife followed by death wish 😂😂😂#Roseanne — Lizzy MacDonald (@Lizzard899) April 4, 2018

In particular, fans love Goodman’s acting during the flip phone bit and loved how relatable the moment was.

“Dan racing to take picture of Roseanne using the chair [is] something I would so do,” one fan wrote.

#Roseanne dan racing to take picture of Roseanne using the chair,something i would so do lmao — Jackie (@01Jackie_01) April 4, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Adam Rose