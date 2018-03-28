‘Roseanne’ Fan: Donald Trump Jr. Praises Reboot

The Roseanne reboot has at least one fan in the Trump family.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, took to Twitter Wednesday to celebrate the revival sitcom’s massive debut numbers — debuting to a 5.1 in the 18-49 key demographics and 18 million viewers. In the revival, Barr’s character is a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wow amazing. Congrats [Roseanne Barr]. If you’re not too busy already maybe work in a late night show too… seems there’s some demand for an alternate viewpoint.” Trump Jr. wrote in a tweet quoting numbers for the premiere.

Wow amazing. Congrats @therealroseanne. If you’re not too busy already maybe work in a late night show too… seems there’s some demand for an alternate viewpoint. #Rosanne https://t.co/JNaLjxS0fs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

Trump Jr.’s tweet not only praised the comedian for the ratings, which came in as the highest-rated regularly scheduled scripted show for the last few seasons and the highest-rated sitcom broadcast in over three years — but also criticized the current crop of late-night hosts, whose politics heavily skew left and who Trump Jr. has openly taken issue with on social media in the past, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Barr also commented on the state of late night while on a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, telling the host after he asked why she voted for Trump since she is “a very socially liberal person,” to which the actress responded, “I’m still the same, you all moved so f–ing far out you lost everybody” in reference to the Democrats.

Barr has been a vocal supporter of President Trump on Twitter and discussed the idea behind making her character a Trump supporter ahead of the premiere.

“[We’re] just going to show a realistic depiction of this family and, you know, they have so much in common with other American families,” the actress said. “Everybody’s mad at everybody so we’ll find a way through and hopefully other people will too.”

John Goodman also talked about the decision to address politics on the series, explaining that “because things that affect families in middle America, they’re going to affect us and we want to be not demonstrating but just showing how it affects a family who is living paycheck to paycheck, how they handle these things, and how much they have to forget just to get through the day.”

Roseanne‘s return to television answered many questions had ahead of the premiere, including how the show addressed Dan’s (John Goodman) “death”, showed where DJ is 20 years later and saw many jokes about the 2016 presidential election.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.