‘Roseanne’: Darlene and Roseanne Catch Harris With Stolen Clothes

Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) caught her granddaughter Harris (Emma Kenney) with stolen clothes on on Tuesday night’s episode of Roseanne.

Roseanne and Harris’ mother Darlene (Sara Gilbert) have been clashing with Harris over her continued use of the family’ washer and dryer. Harris defended her use of the machines by saying she was washing thrift store clothes before reselling them on her Etsy store.

However after a blowup between Roseanne and her granddaughter, Harris drops a sweater from the latest batch of clothing items. As it fall to the floor, the slap of plastic hitting the ground is heard. Roseanne rushes to pick up the sweater and discovers there is still a security tag attached.

“So they left a security tag on from the thrift store?” Roseanne asks.

Harris tries to convince her mother and grandmother that the tag was from the thrift store, but they do not buy it.

“This is not from a thrift store, Harris,” Darlene says. “They don’t put security tags on clothes that cost less than security tags. Did you steal this?”

“I got it from some kids at school,” Harris clarifies. “I am just selling it on my store.”

Darlene is furious with Harris and points out that her money-making scheme could have landed her in trouble with the law.

“Did you know you can go to jail for selling things that are stolen online? Are you stupid?” Darlene asks.

“They told me I couldn’t get in any trouble” Harris says. “I just wanted to make some money because my life sucks.”

Roseanne butts in and quips, “All our lives suck. That’s why we put marshmallows on yams.”

Roseanne then leaves the mother-daughter duo alone as Darlene prods Harris for the reasoning behind her actions.

“I needed it to go back and live in Chicago,” Harris said. “I already bought my bus ticket and Anna’s sister said I could live with her in her apartment if I chip in for rent. I was planning on leaving at the end of the month.”

She adds, “I miss my friends. I don’t belong here. If you make me stay, I’m gonna hate you.”

Darlene then lets her know that her becoming hated may have to be what happens. She reiterates that they have to be there to help out Roseanne and Conner family patriarch Dan (John Goodman).

She then tells Harris that she is more than welcome to move to Chicago in three years, which happens to be when Harris turns 18 anyway.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Adam Rose