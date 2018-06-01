‘Roseanne’ Cancellation: 10 Other Shows Yanked After Controversy

Roseanne fans were left in shock after news that the No. 1 new comedy series in television would be canceled following racist comments made by creator and star Roseanne Barr — and while it was a shocking turn of events, this is far from the first time this has happened.

ABC abruptly canceled its top series after Barr released a series of offensive remarks, including one where she called former White House Aide Valerie Jarrett the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

While not always involving television’s top-rated series, many shows have found themselves canceled in disgrace following controversy behind the scenes, more than once involving the series’ stars.

19 Kids and Counting

The popular reality series led by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their ever-growing family was caught in controversy when eldest son Josh’s troubled past — including a police report detailing Josh molesting two of his sisters when he was 15 — led to the show’s cancellation after 10 seasons.

Wisdom of the Crowd

Jeremy Piven’s CBS drama was never a breakout during its first and only season. Ater the star was accused of assault and predatory behavior by at least two actresses, the network did not order more episodes of the freshman series and quietly canceled it ahead of May’s upfront presentation.

The Great American Baking Show

The American adaptation of The Great British Bake Off was pulled off ABC’s schedule in its third season after only two episodes when judge Johnny Iuzzini was caused by multiple former employees of sexual misconduct.

Reports recently surfaced, however, that the show might make a comeback soon.

The O’Reilly Factor

After it was revealed that Bill O’Reilly and Fox News had paid out five sexual harassment settlements, almost 60 advertisers pulled their support for the series, leading to its cancellation.

Louie

After a number of women accused comedian Louis C.K. of inappropriate behavior, and C.K. accepting responsibility, FX severed all ties, including the official cancellation of Louie, which had been on hiatus since 2015.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

After Honey Boo Boo’s Mother, Mama June, was romantically linked with Mark Daniels, a man who had been sent to prison after molesting one of her older daughters, TLC canceled the series citing its commitment to “the children’s ongoing comfort and well being.”

The Goburger Show

The T.J. Miller series was canceled on the same day that the star was publicly accused of sexual assault and violence. Comedy Central claimed the cancellation was unrelated to the allegations. Miller also left the HBO series Silicon Valley.

The Wonder Years

The family sitcom was abruptly canceled in 1993, after a lawsuit had been filed by a costume designer who alleged she had been sexually harassed by stars Fred Savage and Jason Hervey. In a recent interview, co-star Alley Mills claimed the lawsuit was the reason the show was canceled.

The Chew

The variety series was recently canceled after seven seasons to make room for an extra hour of Good Morning America. In December, co-host Mario Batalli was fired from the series after a number of women accused him of sexual harassment.

Luck

Dustin Hoffman and Anthony Hopkins starred on the one-season HBO drama in 2010. The series was renewed for a second season, but was later canceled after three horses died during production and animal rights groups called for the end of the series.