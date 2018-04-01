Roseanne Barr Reveals Next Episode’s Plot

Roseanne Barr posted a plot synopsis of the next Roseanne episode on Twitter Friday, suggesting that it illustrates how to “handle” arguments with liberals.

The 65-year-old comedian has been embroiled in harsh arguments on Twitter all week, ever since the reboot of her show first premiered. Barr has insisted that her character is a supporter of President Donald Trump to illustrate the way that families can talk out political differences and overcome them through love.

Her rhetoric on Twitter has been harsher, as she has supported political conspiracy theories and promoted hostile discussion from her followers. On Friday, she tweeted about how her character, Roseanne Conner, will deal with an argument with liberals on the show.

“[T]he next episode shows Harris (my tv granddaughter) calling me a stupid old hillbilly – watch how I handle her and her very liberal mother!” Barr wrote.

the next episode shows Harris (my tv granddaughter) calling me a stupid old hillbilly-watch how I handle her and her very liberal mother! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 30, 2018



The post seemed to suggest that, however Barr navigates an ideological argument on the sitcom reboot is how she plans to handle conflict online.

Barr was dragged last week when she tweeted that President Trump had saved “hundreds” of kids “each month” from human trafficking rings.

“The writer is so gracious to me, but, I do like the President,” Barr wrote. “President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. Notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-[for] now.”

The post predominately based on a conspiracy theory known as QAnon, which claims that a secret network of high-ranking people in politics, entertainment and industry carry out human trafficking operations all over the world to facilitate their pedophilia. The theory has no factual evidence to back it up, though Barr did provide a few reports of the FBI breaking up human trafficking operations in recent months.

Barr later apologized for the inflammatory tweet, though she did not rescind the conspiracy. Although she maintained that the theory was true, she wrote “no more opinions from me on Twitter, it invites bullying. Moving on.” She later deleted those tweets.

In addition to tweeting her controversial politics, Bar has been retweeting her fans since the show premiered. Mostly, she has highlighted her biggest compliments, though she has drawn attention to some vicious interactions as well.

Despite the backlash, the Roseanne reboot has already been picked up for a second season after the premiere saw enormous ratings.