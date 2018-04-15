‘Roseanne’ Teases Exclusive First Look at David’s Return

Roseanne is back with an all-new episode on Tuesday, and American Idol is helping to provide viewers a sneak peek in the hotly anticipated episode that sees the return of Johnny Galecki‘s David.

Reunited and it feels so…so…hm 🤔 Catch an exclusive first look at David’s return in @AmericanIdol, Sunday on ABC. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/mi3XpRhVrp — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) April 14, 2018

The next episode of Roseanne is titled “Darlene v. David,” since it includes David’s first appearance in the Roseanne revival. The previously-released tease from the episode shows David sneaking into the Conners’ home through Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) bedroom window. Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) is the first one to deliver a jab, telling him, “Tuck in your shirt there. You’re not 15 anymore.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, David goes face-to-face with Dan (John Goodman) and gets a little tongue-tied.

Hardcore viewers of Roseanne can tune into American Idol on Sunday, April 15 to watch a bigger sneak peak at Tuesday’s episode. The episode will also feature the return of Roseanne’s mother, Beverly (Estelle Parsons).

ABC’s episode description reads, “David unexpectedly shows up for Harris’ birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, Bev, temporarily moves into the Conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning.”

David has been absent from the series so far because Galecki is busy with CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. In fact, this will be the only Roseanne episode featuring Galecki this season.

The character first appeared in season four as Mark Healy’s (the late Glenn Quinn) younger brother. David and Darlene had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the original show’s run. Darlene and David ended up marrying. (However, the original series finale, which was ignored by the producers of the revival, Roseanne reveals that David was really dating Becky.)

Darlene and David’s two children, Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark (Ames McNamara), have been major characters in the revival with Mark revealing to be gender fluid.

In the most recent episode of Roseanne, Harris sold stolen items on Etsy so she could raise money for a return trip to Chicago. Darlene punished her by grounding her and taking her social media passwords.

Another major development in the series is Becky (Lecy Goranson) learning she cannot have children. Roseanne accused Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) of conning the doctor into telling Becky she was not fertile, but that was not the case. The bad news was true.

New episodes of Roseanne air at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays. Although the revival only has nine episodes, it has already been renewed for a second season thanks to the great ratings. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC