Ronda Rousey Grosses out Fans After Revealing Nearly Severed Thumb Photo From ‘9-1-1’ Accident

Ronda Rousey has dealt out some serious pain over the years, and she’s been on the other end of some ugly injuries. Perhaps the grossest yet, though, is her latest knock. Rousey released a photo of her in a hospital bed with her finger barely in tact.

The freak accident occurred on the set of 9-1-1, ironically enough. Rousey is set to play the role of Lena Bosko on the show. She explained in her post just what had happened.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting [9-1-1],” she began the caption. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.”

Speedy recovery, Ronda! Glad you’re okay. — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) August 21, 2019

Jesus thats nasty. Glad they saved it. — Pika Priest (@PikaPriest) August 20, 2019

That looks horrible!🤢 Get better soon! — Jade Louise☆Mox Is All Elite💣 (@allelitemoxx) August 20, 2019

The post added that she proceeded to continue filming the following day before heading back home to recover. She shared that she regained 50 percent of her motion within three days.

The grotesque injury has led to a whirlwind of reactions on social media.

So not only did you finish the shoot you went back the next day…. Damn that’s crazy — David Pinheiro (@dlzp83) August 20, 2019

Sweet cream on a double fudge chocolate sundae!!!!!!!! Wow my finger hurts looking at that! — ♠️J.C.♠️ (@Writer4LifeJC) August 20, 2019

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause and is spearheaded by Ryan Murphy, who’s previous sucesses include Nip/Tuck and the American Horror Story series.

Rousey was recently added to the cast for the new season. According to Deadline.com, her character is described as, “a stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.”

The third season of 9-1-1 will premiere on Sept. 23, 2019.