Molly Ringwald Mourns Loss of Luke Perry: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Riverdale star Molly Ringwald joined celebrities mourning the death of Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry, who died less than a week after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.

“My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family,” Ringwald wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Perry played Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews, on Riverdale, while Ringwald played his ex-wife Mary Andrews. Perry had been on the show, based on the Archie Comics characters, from the beginning. Ringwald has appeared in seven episodes of the show, most recently appearing in the Season 3 premiere in October.

Following Perry’s death, the Riverdale writers room also remembered Perry’s life and career. “Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend,” the writers tweeted.

Production on Riverdale was temporarily shut down after Perry’s death Monday morning, Variety reported.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sara Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jon Goldwater said in a joint statement. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Perry was a teen idol during the 1990s thanks to his star-making role as Dylan McKaye on 90210 from 1990-1995 and 1998-2000. He also starred on Oz, Criminal Minds, Body of Proof, Community and Major Crimes. His final film was Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which will be released in July.

Perry suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California, home Wednesday morning. He died Monday morning, surrounded by his family and close friends.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the actor’s publicist told BuzzFeed News.

The statement continued, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Photo credit: The CW