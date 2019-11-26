‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 3: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 4 is well underway, and there are a few ways to keep up with the series from week to week. Unlike many other network shows, the episode of the week is not added to Hulu after it airs. Still, cord-cutters can find the episode in several familiar apps online.

Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 3, “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty,” premiered late on Sunday night. It is unusual for a show of its stature to be relegated to such a late night time slot, and understandably, many users do not want to wait up until midnight to catch it live.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For cable subscribers, the solution is easy. A valid cable log-in gets you access to the Adult Swim streaming app, which is on computers, mobile devices and most TV streaming devices as well. All three of this season’s new episodes are there, so it is a great time to catch up now.

Those without access to a cable log-in will need to get a bit more resourceful. The episodes are available on Hulu + Live TV, though those tiers of the service are a little out of many fans’ price range. There are short free trials available, but if you’d rather get the episodes without all the excess service, you’re in luck.

Rick and Morty Season 4 is available on its own on digital stores like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and Google Play. This option costs about $20 on most stores, or around $3 per episode. For that, you get lifetime access to the uncensored episode in a one-time payment.

However you watch it, “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty” is a must-see for any fans of the irreverent sci-fi series. It takes the show’s penchant for meta-commentary to new heights, playing off the genre of heist movies in a way that seems like it can’t possibly come together in the end until, of course, it does.

Share your favorite screenshots from “One Crew Over The Crewcoo’s Morty” below, bro. pic.twitter.com/NmewkTTuH8 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 25, 2019

The episode also sees the reintroduction of a fan-favorite character, some new developments in Rick’s changing tactics for familial politics and a whole lot of weird alien character design.

It’s a good thing the episode is such a hit, since it will be the last one fans get for a while. Rick and Morty is taking this weekend off for the holidays, we learned on Sunday, so it will be Dec. 8 when we finally get a new episode. There are just two more left in 2019, with the rest of the season presumably following early in 2020.

Whenever we get it, there is plenty more Rick and Morty to come. The show got a 70-episode renewal order last year, and showrunners Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have said that they hope to speed up their production time and perhaps even re-work their structure for longer seasons in the years to come. The show will be joining the catalogue of WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max in May, so Season 5 may be easier to watch than ever.



Rick and Morty airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.