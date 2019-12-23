‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Spotted With Co-Star Anthony Delorenzo Amid Split From Husband Joe

It’s been almost a week since news came out that Teresa Guidice and Joe Giudice had separated. According to a source to PEOPLE, the two were split up for a little while before word finally got out.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source explained. “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe . They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the [Watch What Happens Live] special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”

With the news, all eyes are on the Real Housewives of New Jersey star as she deals with the aftermath. She was recently spotted alongside one of her co-stars, Anthony Delorenzo. The two were seen having a meal together, with Anthony even putting her arm around in one of the images captured by The Daily Mail. Her lawyer, though, was quick to respond and shut down any rumors of a new fling.

“People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend,” he told Us Weekly.

Delorenzo isn’t a regular on the series, but did appear in an episode and is known to many as the “Pool Boy” after installing a swimming pool at the Giudice’s. The two have also been spotted together before as he appeared in an Instagram story with her.

In the midst of the separation news hitting the spotlight, Guidice shared a recent Instagram post about surviving tough times, which seems to reflect her current situation.

Theresa and Joe tied the knot back in 1999 and have four daughters together. Back in 2011 when the two renewed their vows, she shared with In Touch Weekly how strong their bond is.

“Marriage means for better or for worse,” she said. “We’ve been through a lot, and if anything, it’s just made us stronger.”

Joe is still awaiting a verdict on his final appeal ruling over his deportation order following his release from prison earlier in 2019.