Revered TV Meteorologist Died on Christmas Eve: RIP to Neil Frank

A Houston media legend has died. Longtime KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist and Director of the National Hurricane Center, Dr. Neil Frank has died, KHOU reports.

His family confirmed the news to the outlet, noting he passed while in hospice care. He died on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dr. Frank was chief meteorologist at KHOU 11 from 1987 to 2008. Despite his revered career, his first love was sports, specifically basketball.

Born in 1931 and raised in Kansas, his initial plan was to study physical education and become a high school basketball coach. A professor suggested he study chemistry instead as a backup plan in case coaching didn’t work.

He was drafted to the U.S. military during his senior year of college. Because of his chemistry background, the Air Force trained him in weather forecasting. He learned he was not only good at it, but had a passion for it. He went on to earn a Doctor of Meteorology at Florida State.

In 1961, he joined the National Hurricane Center as a forecaster during a time before satellites could see the development and location of every storm. By 1974, he was promoted to director, and weather satellites, along with a boom in new forecasting technology, had become the norm. Under his direction, he was able to predict where 1983’s Hurricane Alicia was most likely to strike. Because of such, we use the system today.

Dr. Neil left the job after 25 years before transitioning to his role at KHOU. He was so knowledgeable that he would often appear on CBS Evening News with Dan Rather. His biggest passion was to teach viewers how to prepare for hurricanes.

He leaves behind a slew of colleagues. More than anything, he loved his grandchildren the most, and often spoke about them with a smile per those closest to him.