Regina King's Dog Was Clearly Not Bothered by 2021 Golden Globes Red Carpet

✖

Sunday night's 2021 Golden Globes were packed with star-studded appearances, but it was the appearance of one four-legged companion that stole the entire show. As the evening kicked off with the Golden Globes pre-show, nominee Regina King's stunning Louis Vuitton sequin gown was one-upped by her dog, Cornbread, who was seen lazily napping behind her throughout the interview.

The One Night in Miami director, 50, spoke from her hotel room on E!'s pre-show broadcast, during which she dished all the details on her stunning ensemble, which took "350 hours to complete." As King was speaking, however, the first dog cameo of the night occurred as Cornbread walked into the room and began to make himself comfortable on his dog bed. The adorable moment won over social media, with Twitter quickly flooding with reactions.

All Regina King's dog knows is that a Golden Globe is Not Food. pic.twitter.com/9JJQU45jnn — av clark (@annevclark) March 1, 2021

Author Riley Sager tweeted, "Regina King's dog just crashed her interview on the Golden Globes 'red carpet' and that is something that should happen on every red carpet going forward," something that many others seemed to agree with, with somebody else writing, "MVP of the Golden Globes pre-show thus far is Regina King's dog." TV critic Kelly Lawler said "the best accessory tonight is Regina's King's dog very very slowly getting comfy in his bed." Another person joked that King "knows the best complement to a Louis Vuitton gown is a sleeping puppy, LOVE TO SEE IT." Another humorously asked, "Can we talk about Regina King's amazing dress, but more importantly the dog bed behind her?"

While many on social media had their eyes focused on Cornbread, many more had their eyes focused on King’s jaw-dropping gown. The embroidery on the gown, according to a representative from Louis Vuitton and as reported by PEOPLE, "is composed of black, golden and silver sequins, as well as crystals carefully positioned to create a shimmering gradation." Speaking with E!, King's styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald said the gown made her feel like "a tall glass of champagne." They also revealed that the look was complimented with $2 million worth of Forevermark jewelry.

King was one of three women nominated in the best director category for the 2021 awards ceremony. She was nominated for her film One Night in Miami. Chloé Zhao ultimately took home the prize for Nomadland, making her just the second woman to win the best director category.