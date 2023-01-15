How Reese Witherspoon Feels About the 'Legally Blonde' Scene in 'Wednesday'

Reese Witherspoon appreciates Netflix's Wednesday's nod to her cult classic, Legally Blonde. In episode seven of the Jenna Ortega-led series, Wednesday goes on a date with Tyler Galpin. When they get to their destination, Tyler asks Wednesday her thoughts on scary movies. "Prepare to be horrified," he teases, as he presses play on the projector and Hoku's "Perfect Day" plays. Wednesday is not a fan. "That was torture. Thank you," Wednesday quips after the movie ends. Witherspoon, who starred as the beloved Elle Woods, caught wind and shared her thoughts in a TikTok video.

On Dec. 3, Witherspoon posted a caption to a video that read: "That moment when you recognize the 'horror film' in Wednesday." The Oscar-winning actress laughed, "Oh my god" as the scene played out and Wednesday watched Legally Blonde and was clearly not happy about it. "Give Elle a chance, Wednesday!" Witherspoon captioned the video with a laughing emoji.

Legally Blonde was released in 2001. In the film, Woods is everything most young women her age desire to me. But she desperately wants her boyfriend to propose so that she can officially be Mrs. Warner Huntington III. But he says she is too much of a dumb blonde. To prove otherwise, Woods uses all of her resources and gets into Harvard Law School, determined to win him back. While there, she begins to put her best foot forward and learns that she's not as "blonde" as he assumed she was, surprising all in the process.

A sequel followed in 2003 as Wood journeys to Washington, D.C., to be an animal rights activist. But her journey is not without speed bumps. She has to convince the entire legislature that she's worth hearing. A third film is in the works. Mindy Kaling is behind it.

Fans are dying to see the film, and have complained that it's taking forever to begin production. But Kaling says she has to take her time.

"We don't want to be responsible for ruining what's basically Reese's Avengers franchise," Kaling told TIME Magazine. Witherspoon committed to a third film in 2018 and personally asked Kaling to write the screenplay. "What is Elle Woods like at 42?" she asks. "Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted? How does that personality manifest in a grown woman? Has she become more cynical? Her brightness and her cheerfulness really worked when she was 22, but how has life changed her perspective on things?"