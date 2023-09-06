Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel is ending its run. According to Deadline, the sports series will end at HBO after 29 seasons. Real Sports made its debut on April 2, 1995, and has over 30 sports Emmy Awards. In a statement to Deadline, Gumbel explained why he's ending the show.

"Since day one at Real Sports we've consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard, and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports," he said. "In the process we've had the opportunity to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity and so much more. Being able to do so at HBO for almost 3 decades has been very gratifying. I'm proud of the imprint we've made, so I'm ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I've decided that now's the time to move on."

Gumbel has been the presenter of the show since the beginning and has shed light on stories such as a child slavery ring in the United States where 5-year-old boys were forced to race camels and investigations into the International Olympic Committee. Real Sports has earned 37 Emmys, three Peabody Awards, and Gumble received the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement Awards this year.

"Bryant has a storied career, from his start as a sportscaster in Los Angeles to five decades of celebrated work — every bit cementing him as an icon and trailblazer in sports and entertainment," Adam Sharp, CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) said in March. "Bryant's incredible resume spanning Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, NBC Sports, NBC News, CBS News, and many other projects has brought dramatic and human news and sports stories to life for audiences throughout his career making him a clear front runner for this distinct honor."

Gumbel, 74, began working for NBC Sports in 1975 and covered the NFL. In 1982, Gumbel began working on The Today Show and was on the show until 1997. He then moved to CBS where he hosted various shows before becoming the co-host of The Early Show in 1999. Gumbel left CBS in 2002 and would then call games for the NFL Network from 2006 to 2008. Gumbel is the younger brother of Greg Gumbel who calls NFL games for CBS.