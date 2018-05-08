Real NCIS Shows ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Real Love: ‘Thank You for Portraying Abby the Last 15 Years’

TV Shows

NCIS star Pauley Perrette will say goodbye to the series during its season finale, and the real NCIS has shown her some love, tweeting their thanks at her for 15 years of “portraying Abby.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s message also thanked Perrette for her “efforts in highlighting the important aspects of the real [NCIS],” as well as her “involvement” with their team.

Additionally, the law enforcement agency also included a YouTube link to a public service announcement she filmed for them regarding sexual assault.

The real life NCIS joins the many other countless Twitter users sending out thoughtful messages to Perrette ahead of her final episode on the series.

Her co-star Wilmer Valderrama is another person who has sent out a tribute to the actress, suggesting that everyone “bring the tissues” for Abby’s goodbye.

“We say goodbye to our [Pauley Perrette]… her final farewell episode is tonight at 8pm on [CBS.] #NCIS BRING THE TISSUES,” Valderrama wrote in a tweet that also included a photo of the two on set of their hit series.

Valderrama then included a personal note to Perrette, writing, “Dear Pauley, you were a light and made me feel like family from the first day and everyday for the last two years.. love you sis!”

Many of Valderrama’s followers commented on his heartfelt post, with one saying, “It’s hard to imagine that she’s already gone from the show! Tonight being her goodbye from a family & life she helped through & develop is a tough one!! Can’t wait to see what everyone does next in show life/life.”

“I’m going to be so sad!! It’s hard to imagine [NCIS] without her! You all work so well together and I’ve been sad ever since she announced that she was leaving! I wish her all the best! We’ll miss you and thank you for 15 years of Abby,” commented another.

