‘Ray Donovan’ Star Liev Schreiber Hints the Show May Be Saved Following Cancellation

Ray Donovan may live to see another day. After the series was canceled at Showtime after seven seasons, series star Liev Schreiber has promised that “there will be more.” The tease came in an Instagram post on Wednesday, though details of the possible revival, including where it would land, remain unclear.

“It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return,” Schreiber began his post. “What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard.”

“Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan,” he revealed. “So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you.”

After Showtime announced on Feb. 4 that “after seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” fans immediately went up in arms to defend the series in the hopes of giving it new life. Using the hashtags “Save Ray Donovan” and “Renew Ray Donovan,” fans petitioned for Showtime to give it an eighth season to wrap up loose ends, with some even encouraging a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu to pick the series up.

Although Showtime has failed to address the fanfare, speaking to Cinemablend less than a week after the cancellation, showrunner David Hollander teased a potential revival.

“I never know. This is a big show,” he told the outlet of the possibility of receiving an eighth season. “To be fair to our bosses, Ray Donovan for the Showtime model, was a very expensive show. We were going into our eighth season with salaries and all the step-ups for union. And the move to New York was extraordinarily expensive, so there’s that.”

“Is there an audience that wants to see this, that will create a demand cycle where someone will absorb the risk? I would never say never,” he added. “It is much easier to do in the now. The sets are still standing. The people are still contracted. The mechanisms are in place. Once we tear down the sets and put the costumes away…it’s a lot of actors who are in demand.”

Following Schreiber as an elite Hollywood fixer, Ray Donovan initially premiere in 2013 and wrapped up its seventh and final season on Jan. 21.