‘Quantico’ Star Exits Series Ahead Of Season 3

Another week, another TV series loses one of its major stars. This time, it’s ABC‘s FBI drama Quantico under the spotlight.

According to Deadline, Yasmine Al Massri has exited the show, after serving as one of the series regulars for the first two seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Al Massri pulled double duty on Qauntico, portraying two characters throughout the series. The actress starred as twin sisters, Nimah and Raina, who were both training as FBI recruits alongside the other characters.

Earlier this week, Al Massri posted a picture of her characters on Instagram, announcing her departure. She thanked fans for their support, said that she loved playing Nimah and Raina, and finished up with a goodbye.

Thank u for your love and support from all around the world that made Nima and Reina one of the fans favorite characters on #quantico #quanticoabc #nimareina #twins .. time to say good bye 👋 A post shared by Yasmine Al Massri (@jazmasri) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Shake-ups for the third season of Quantico were to be expected, as there are major creative changes on the way as well.

More TV: Who Will Survive The Chicago Fire Cliffhanger?

ABC renewed the show for a 13-episode season, after many thought it was a lock to get cancelled. Showrunner Josh Sanfran stepped down after the announcement, although he is slated to stay on as a consultant. The network has yet to find a replacement for Saffran, although a search is currently underway. As of now, no other cast members are set to exit.

Al Massri’s departure follows a bit of a trend in TV this summer, as lead actresses from Kevin Can Wait, The Exorcist, and Chicago P.D. have also left their respective shows.

Up Next: Actors Who Made Major TV Comebacks