'Price Is Right at Night': Drew Carey Has a Beard Now, and He Looks Totally Different

Drew Carey joins the list of celebrities who've had to grow out their facial hair due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some people seem to be into the Price is Right host's new look. As the Price is Right at Night returns for another celebrity episode on Wednesday night -- this time Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will grace the stage to play for the Ludacris foundation -- fans are still reeling from Carey's beard reveal.

The added face fur has received mixed reviews from fans. While some view the beard as a good look for Carey, there are some who took the opportunity to roast the host, saying he now resembled a "televangelist," and many used a fair amount of Dumbledore gifs.

Drew Carry looks like a televangelist with that new beard of his. pic.twitter.com/Hndc1GBBmj — Scott Johnson (@scottjohnson) December 23, 2020

"I almost feel like Drew Carey is going for the 'disheveled hipster look' with his new beard," someone wrote. Carey made his bearded debut sometime in December, but It's clear it's going to take a while for fans to adjust. Another tweet read, "Drew Carey has a beard like Santa Claus it’s gray and very white."

The new special is the second episode of three primetime Price is Right episodes. Adam Devine appeared in the first show, which aired on Jan. 6, where he played for Children's Miracle Network. The third episode will air on Jan. 27. There's still no word yet as to who the celebrity guest will be for the last special. Tonight's show will premiere at 8 pm ET.

Joining the game show with a few special episodes of their own, Let's Make a Deal will also be airing a celebrity episode with Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, the stars of CBS’ hit sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. The big episode will have $300,000 available in cash and prizes and will give away $21,000 to lucky Traders throughout the show, in celebration of 2021. The new episode will air Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.