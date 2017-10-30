USA Series ‘Playing House’ Cancelled

The USA Network is pulling the plug on Playing House.

In a video posted on Twitter, St. Clair and Parham addressed the cancellation.

“Guys, Playing House is not coming back for Season 4,” she said.

“We had three beautiful seasons and we just wanted to thank you guys,” Parham added.

Despite the bad news, the two actresses seemed to be in good spirits as they shared a couple jokes in the video as well.

“And if you think they can keep a good b–h down, well I’m sorry, they can’t. Because sisters, have you heard, are doin’ it for themselves,” St. Claire said.

“We’ve already got some ideas cookin’ up,” Parham said

USA Network and Universal Cable Productions shared a joint statement about the choice to discontinue the show after Season 3.

In the statement, the companies said they “want to thank Jessica, Lennon and the entire cast and crew of Playing House for being amazing partners for three incredible, hilarious seasons… It was an honor and privilege to be part of this best friendship. Once a Jammer, always a Jammer.”