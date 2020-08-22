✖

The spin-off, sequel to Showtimes Penny Dreadful is no more. The network has canceled Penny Dreadful: City of Angels after only one season, cutting short the tale starring Gamer of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer in her follow-up to the HBO fantasy series.

The series was a follow-up to the original Penny Dreadful, a horror drama that borrows characters from many public domain horror and supernatural characters. This includes Dorian Gray, Mina Harker, Count Dracula, Victor Frankenstein, Henry Jekyll and more. City of Angels follow a similar path but focused more on the mythology of Los Angeles, both from the 1930s Golden Age of Hollywood and the Latin influence in the city's past. Showtime released a statement confirming the cancellation.

"Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” the network's statement says. “We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project."

