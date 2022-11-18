Patrick Dempsey Talks Rumored New Series With 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo

Fans may be mourning Ellen Pompeo's exit from Grey's Anatomy, but they are finding some solace in the hope that her departure could lead to a major Grey's reunion. Amid news that the actress retired as beloved TV doctor Meredith Grey following 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy, rumors have grown that Pompeo and her former onscreen love interest Patrick Dempsey, who starred as Dr. Derek Shepherd, could star alongside one another in a new series.

According to rumors, a new series is currently in development that is set to star Pompeo and Dempsey, though any exact details about the alleged show have been scarce to come by. As Pompeo's exit spurred the rumors to resurface, Dempsey set the record straight, and dashed hopes, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly while promoting his Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.

"I saw that too. I think it's just probably because the show is on... and of course she's made an announcement, I think, about leaving the show or she's not on this season. It just is a real testament to the fans that they want to see that couple still together and what an impact it is," Dempsey explained before confirming, "But no. I haven't read anything, I haven't seen anything, and I haven't talked to her about it."

While nothing is currently in the works, it doesn't mean something won't happen in the future. When speaking to EW, Dempsey had nothing but praise for his former co-star, telling the outlet that he was "very grateful" to work with Pompeo, adding, "it's like if you play tennis or you play sports or you do anything, you want a good partner to play off from." He added of Pompeo and his Disenchanted co-star Amy Adams, "They're incredible in what they do and it makes your job so much easier because all you have to do is just be present, listen, and play with them. And that's been something that I've really enjoyed and I'm very grateful I've had the opportunity to work with both of them."

Dempsey starred as Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, for 11 seasons from 2005 until his character died from the injuries sustained in a car crash in Season 11 in 2015. He later returned as a ghost in Season 17. Pompeo, meanwhile, has appeared throughout the show's 19-season run. In a message to fans Thursday, she revealed that last week's fall finale marked her final episode of the season (she is expected to return for the season final), writing, "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" Pompeo is set to remain attached to the medical drama as an executive producer and provide voiceover narration on the show.