537-Pound Patient Walks out on Doctor Who Scolded Him for Overeating

A 537-pound patient who underwent gastric bypass surgery to aid in his weight loss walked out on a doctor who scolded him for overeating.

In an exclusive clip for Wednesday’s newest episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Lee Sutton isn’t meeting his doctor’s weight loss expectations after undergoing gastric bypass surgery that saw him drop 168-pounds, according to PEOPLE.

More than two months after the surgery, Sutton has only managed to lose another 9 pounds and has already missed one of his appointments with Dr. Nowzardan.

“What in the world is going on with you?” Dr. Nowzardan asks Sutton in the clip. “You had gastric bypass to lose weight…you’re choosing to overeat and you think it’s okay?”

Sutton, who doesn’t believe that he is overeating because he “throws up constantly,” suggests that maybe he isn’t losing as much weight as is expected because “I guess I’m not eating the right things.” He goes on to claim that his body may be retaining water and that he’s afraid of becoming malnourished.

“Do you look like you’re malnourished?” Dr. Nowzaradan questions. “You’re overeating, and whatever you’re overeating you’re throwing up. It means the surgery is working to hold you back when you make bad choices, and it’s the only reason that you didn’t gain 100 lbs. these past two months.”

The doctor goes on to tell Sutton the has “been given a tool to help you change your life,” Dr. Nowzaradan says. “Now that you’ve had the surgery, the physical drive to eat is gone. So you have to deal with what is driving you to eat. That’s the hard part and you don’t want to do it. And you’re running from it and self-destructing.”

Becoming frustrated and angry, Sutton eventually gets up and leaves.

My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.