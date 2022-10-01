'Over the Garden Wall' Fans Pore Over Show Again as Halloween Approaches

It's that time of year where TV viewing habits start to change with the seasons. As Halloween approaches, many people watch scary and spooky titles. If the frightening fare isn't your thing, maybe you opt for some cozy autumnal material. One project that sits firmly between both those worlds is Cartoon Network's 2014 miniseries Over the Garden Wall. The hit 10-episode show, created by Patrick McHale, is all about two brothers walking through the woods while encountering strange and spooky Americana-inspired characters. Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey and Christopher Lloyd are among the show's leading voice cast.

Each year since it debuted, the show's cult following grows. Fans watch the moving and extremely creative show over and over again as they celebrate spooky season (or just the fall). Scroll through to read through some fans' tweets as they prepare to dive into Over the Garden Wall yet again ahead of Halloween 2022. (The show is currently streaming via HBO Max.)