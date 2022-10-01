'Over the Garden Wall' Fans Pore Over Show Again as Halloween Approaches
It's that time of year where TV viewing habits start to change with the seasons. As Halloween approaches, many people watch scary and spooky titles. If the frightening fare isn't your thing, maybe you opt for some cozy autumnal material. One project that sits firmly between both those worlds is Cartoon Network's 2014 miniseries Over the Garden Wall. The hit 10-episode show, created by Patrick McHale, is all about two brothers walking through the woods while encountering strange and spooky Americana-inspired characters. Elijah Wood, Melanie Lynskey and Christopher Lloyd are among the show's leading voice cast.
Each year since it debuted, the show's cult following grows. Fans watch the moving and extremely creative show over and over again as they celebrate spooky season (or just the fall). Scroll through to read through some fans' tweets as they prepare to dive into Over the Garden Wall yet again ahead of Halloween 2022. (The show is currently streaming via HBO Max.)
it's that season again :]— ev🎗|| i miss alliumduo (@evthebeloved) October 1, 2022
TIME TO REWATCH OVER THE GARDEN WALL BABYYYY pic.twitter.com/8dzn1zPt6T
A great time to watch Over the Garden Wall 🍂🎃#OvertheGardenWall #Fall #Halloween pic.twitter.com/jQNpa18Ioy— ａｒｍａｎ⁷ (@drkskellington) September 22, 2022
Getting to the time of the year for a Over the Garden Wall rewatch. pic.twitter.com/YV5OuiYUUv— Conor Nolan (@conor_draws) September 10, 2022
We have now entered the month that is Over the Garden Wall pic.twitter.com/P13QlPbqXj— Into The Forest Dark (@ElliottBlackwe3) October 1, 2022
Watched OVER THE GARDEN WALL for the first time, and honestly it’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/i5ZlDAhdK2— Bri-Animator🧪 (@BriAnimator_) September 26, 2022
It's October which means its time to watch Over the Garden Wall pic.twitter.com/rXvlbfSEgc— Gum (@gumbutreal) October 1, 2022
