Eminem Oscars Performance of ‘Lose Yourself’ Surprises Audience and Fans

The 2020 Oscars just unveiled a huge surprise in the form of iconic rapper Eminem making an unannounced appearance to perform “Lose Yourself.” The track — from Eminem’s semi-biographical film 8 Mile — was the first ever rap tune to win Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, winning back in 2002.

Many have since been taking to social media to comment on the surprise performance, with NFL star J.J. Watt chiming in: “Whole Oscars crowd about to go hit a workout after Eminem ‘Lose Yourself’ performance. Besides that old guy that was sleeping, obviously.”

Eminem just made the stage on fire🔥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VuXzOJNIIZ — 3laa 3bbas (@3laaferguson) February 10, 2020

“Was I the only one not paying attention to pre-#Oscars announcements or was everyone else caught off guard by Eminem showing up too?” one user asked, echoing how many felt by the unexpected performance.

“Does this mean Three 6 Mafia gets to come back next year,” referring to the fact that the rap group won the Best Original Song Oscar in 2005 for “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp,” for the film Hustle & Flow.

The entire #Oscars crowd when they brought out Eminem to perform “Lose Yourself” for unknown reasons. pic.twitter.com/G927lgeSxU — zach 🧢 (@zach_evan_) February 10, 2020

“Pretty wild that Eminem is likely to get more time onstage tonight than Greta Gerwig for an Oscar-winning song he did 16 years ago and didn’t even show up to accept then,” another user said sarcastically.

“Wonderful performance at the oscar’s. You are a true lone survivor with help from your friends. Your story is one of tribulation, but I’m sure you had many good years too, especially with your mom. I’m feel so grateful to have listened to you all these years. Thanks,” someone else tweeted to the rapper.

You know it’s interesting Eminem came from nothing eight Mile He’s been so successful it’s just sad that he is so horrible and makes fun of Donald Trump. He is actually living the American dream — Donna J Smith (@DonnaJSmith16) February 10, 2020

“I don’t EVER watch the f—ing Oscars, but I am SO glad I watched #Oscares2020 and got to see @Eminem surprise perform & get a standing ovation!! #loseyourself,” one another user tweeted.

Eminem has since commented on his surprise performance, taking to Twitter: “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me [Oscars]. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”