Top 10 Couples From ‘Chicago Med, P.D. and Fire’

Dick Wolf’s One Chicago universe has given us many adventures, patients, fires and investigations throughout its shows.

And while Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire thrill us week-to-week with new cases and new shocking reveals, many fans turn to the NBC franchise to see their fate of their favorite couples.

With a universe spanning three series, many relationships have come and gone bringing joy, laughter as well as tears and heartbreak.

Scroll through to see the Top 10 couples from the One Chicago Franchise.

10. Natalie and Jeff, Chicago Med

Although it was obvious that Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) was going to end up with Will (Nick Gehlfuss), Jeff (Jeff Hephner) was a pretty charming “Before The One” love interest who felt like more than just a placeholder. And yes, it was weird that he shared a first name with her deceased husband, who was also his best friend.

9. Boden and Donna, Chicago Fire

Bosses deserve to find happiness and not just work all the time. Thankfully, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) found love — and surprise fatherhood — with his perfect match in Donna (Melissa Ponzio).

8. Antonio and Brett, Chicago P.D. and Fire

A surprise crossover couple, especially considering how different they are. He brings out a less innocent side of the paramedic, while she makes him more vulnerable.

7. Severide and Brittany, Chicago Fire

Although Severide has had longer relationships, his quickie Vegas marriage to graphic designer Brittany is still one that says on viewers’ memory. Both characters were struggling with the loss of a loved one, so what started off as a potentially disastrous idea actually became so moving and emotional, that even their split was romantic.

6. Natalie and Will, Chicago Med

It took two seasons for the clearly smitten docs to make the leap from pals to something more. Now, he’s bonding with Natalie’s son and standing by her in the hospital, and their chemistry as fans yelling their couple name, #Manstead, on Twitter.

4. Burgess and Ruzek, Chicago P.D.

Despite their differences, which led to the end of their engagement, it’s impossible not to root for a reconciliation when it’s so obvious that the exes are still in love with each other.

3. Platt and Mouch, Chicago P.D. and Fire

The only cross-show couple to make it work thus far the tough Platt and teddy bear-like Mouch are the definition of relationship goals. Even the hardest of souls shed a tear during their adorable wedding scene, uniting the One Chicago universe for the joyous occasion.

2. Severide and Anna, Chicago Fire

The firefighter wanted to do something good with his life, and he found the purpose he needed in leukemia patient Anna. Not only did he donate his bone marrow to her without anesthesia, but he also fell in love with Anna. Sadly, she passed away due to her disease as the too-sweet-to-live relationship crushed the hearts of fans.

1. Casey and Dawson, Chicago Fire

The true soulmates of the One Chicago franchise have been through so much together. No matter what comes at them — miscarriages, political drama, life-and-death stakes, etc. — it’s clear the couple is meant to be. They have each other no matter what.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays. Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays and Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.