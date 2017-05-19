‘Once Upon A Time’ Star Lana Parrilla Talks Season 7 Plus Exiting Castmates

While big shake-ups in the cast have a lot of people anxious about the next season, at least one returning Once Upon a Time cast member is eager to see what happens in the “next chapter.”

Lana Parrilla, who plays Regina Mills/the Evil Queen, recently spoke with reporters about the show’s new direction and what she’s expecting.

Speaking of the departing cast, she said, “Once Upon a Time is all of us [and] I’m really going to miss working alongside all those people.”

Regarding the statement that Channing Dungey, the head ABC Entertainment made about some characters returning “but with new identities in a new city, facing a new curse,” Parrilla said, “I do know that we’re playing sort of different characters,” and then went on to admit that “it’s all unknown” even to her right now.

Ultimately, though, she said that she’s “excited to see what the next chapter is for Regina.”

Lastly, Parrilla talked about how fun it would be to incorporate some other Disney-owned properties into the show. Specifically, Star Wars.

She said, “I think that we should somehow incorporate Star Wars. I think that Adam and Eddy [the show’s creators] are huge Star Wars fans, and if there were a way to bring Darth Vader in, that would be cool.”

Her idea for how they could do it isn’t half-bad either. Parrilla thinks that maybe a romantic link could unite the iconic evil forces, suggesting, “I would say that he would probably be a better love interest for the Evil Queen, but now she’s taken. But it would just be fun, I think, to just battle him.”

It turns out that she may have taken a cue from fans on this idea, as she admitted, “I’ve seen crazy fan art with the Evil Queen versus Darth Vader and they’re both holding lightsabers. I would just love that.”

While a team-up between Darth Vader and The Evil Queen is highly improbable, Parrilla’s not wrong that it would be fun to see.

