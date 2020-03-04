Nik Wallenda Volcano High-Wire Walk: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

ABC viewers are in for a treat tonight, as the network is set to air Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda. The special will see the aerialist attempting to cross the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua on a high-wire and, yes, it is as wild as it sounds. So, how can you catch the death-defying stunt in action for yourself?

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC on Wednesday. If you can’t catch the show via the traditional manner (via cable or antenna), there are a number of ways that you can also watch Nik Wallenda’s act live. Streaming services such as DIRECTV NOW, YouTube TV, and PlayStation Vue all offer ways in which you can watch live TV, with many of those services, like YouTube TV, offering free trials for new users.

In advance of his big moment, Wallenda, who has performed similar acts across the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls, has spoken out about his preparations for this terrifying-looking stunt.

In an interview with The Wrap, Wallenda explained that he has had to take some extra precautions in advance of his walk across the Masaya Volcano, including ones that he’s never had to take before. As he told the publication, he’ll have to wear goggles and a gas mask during the stunt because the gases in the air are so thick around the location.

“There’s a substance that comes out of the volcano from that lava that almost appears to be oily or greasy that could cause the wire to be slippery,” Wallenda explained. “The gases that come out actually eat wire, eat metal. We left a piece of cable in the canyon for six months and it literally dissolved because of those gases.:

“Having to train with an oxygen deprivation mask, training with an oxygen tank, extra weight on your back, that throws your equilibrium off,” Wallenda continued to explain. “It’s bulkier, so in the wind, you’re not as aerodynamic.”

The aerialist added that he has a last-minute decision that he has to make before his walk, as he’s unsure whether or not he will strap on an oxygen tank during the stunt.

“I mean it’s real,” Wallenda said about the dangers of his latest stunt. “I mean they’re all real, but this one is more real than anything I’ve ever done as far as the layers, again, of risk and danger.”

Photo Credit: Charles Norfleet/Getty Images