Nicole Kidman and Jodie Foster Have ‘Intense’ Moment at Golden Globes

An off-TV moment between Nicole Kidman and Jodie Foster at the Golden Globes is being shared around X after Sunday’s awards ceremony. The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan captured in-room footage from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles showing the two actresses in an engaged conversation.

Buchanan described the moment as “intense,” with Kidman fully locked in for a warm chat with Foster, grabbing the Silence of the Lambs legend’s arms as she talked with her. It was a fun candid moment indicating the two actresses’ relationship as friends and peers.

Nicole Kidman is *locking in* to this intense conversation with Jodie Foster during the Golden Globes commercial break pic.twitter.com/6uQmC076h6 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2025

While it was an innocent exchange, many online claimed the actresses were arguing. The Daily Mail spoke to body language expert Judi James, who exchanged the split in how people see the moment, saying “(Foster) is combining the proximity with strong eye contact too, which, if it weren’t a ritual between friends, as this seems to be, could suggest dominance or even conflict.”

On-camera during the ceremony, Jodie Foster won an award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for her work in HBO’s True Detective: Night Country. The Globes had nominated Kidman for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama based on her performance in Babygirl. However, Fernanda Torres won the category for her performance in I’m Still Here.

