Nickelodeon Actress Dies Tragically: What We Know About the Death of Kianna Underwood

A former child actress is dead following a terrifying incident in New York City.

The New York Post reports that Kianna Underwood, an actress from two Nickelodeon shows, died on Saturday after two vehicles hit her in Brooklyn. An SUV allegedly struck her as she was crossing a street. After striking the late actress, they drove off. Just after, a grey sedan allegedly also hit Underwood, dragging her hundreds of feet in the process. That second driver also left the scene.

Underwood, who is best known for appearing on All That, died as a result of her injuries. She was 33.

Kianna Underwood (L) and Jennifer Tilly (R) during ‘Hairspray’ Opening Night Los Angeles – After Party at Henry Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States, in 2004. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Police claim the SUV in question was a black 2021 Ford Explorer, according to The New York Daily News. They have seized the alleged vehicle as they investigate; the owner of the SUV is seeking legal counsel. They were not named in the Daily News report.

Underwood appeared on All That, Nickelodeon’s family-friendly equivalent of Saturday Night Live, in the mid-2000s. She also voiced Fuchsia Glove in Little Bill, the Bill-Cosby-created-Nick Jr. show. She also voiced a character in the 2001 animated Fox Christmas special Santa, Baby!.

Underwood was unhoused in recent years, according to fellow All That actress Angelique Bates (per TMZ). She was regularly seen in the Brownsville neighborhood of NYC, with locals in the area expressing heartbreak in reaction to her death while speaking with the Post.

“If that car didn’t hit her, she’d be here with us,” a woman named Rhonda Millington said. “She shouldn’t die like that. I don’t know who did it but nobody, not you, not me should die like that. That’s very sad.”