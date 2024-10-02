News Anchor Dies Just One Year After Retiring: Willie Matlawa Was 67

South African broadcasting has lost one of its most esteemed figures with the passing of William "Bra Willie" Matlawa, a veteran Sepedi newsreader who graced television screens for four decades. The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) confirmed Matlawa's death on Tuesday, just over a year after his retirement from a distinguished career in journalism, reported The South African.

In recent months, Matlawa had been grappling with health issues. Despite these challenges, his dedication to his craft remained. Reports indicate that he continued to anchor news broadcasts and engage with his audience even after a hospital stay, demonstrating his commitment to his profession until his final days, according to Zimeye.

The SABC expressed its deep sorrow in a statement, acknowledging Matlawa's significant contributions to the entertainment industry. "His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Matlawa family, friends and fans," the broadcaster stated.

Matlawa's journey in broadcasting began in 1983 when he joined the SABC as a newsreader. Over the years, he became a household name, known for his clear and articulate delivery of news in Sepedi. His career coincided with a period of significant political and social transformation in South Africa, during which his role as a news anchor became increasingly vital in disseminating both national and international news to the public.

Throughout his tenure, Matlawa covered a wide array of significant events, from local political developments to global affairs, ensuring his viewers remained well-informed. His professionalism and consistency garnered respect from both colleagues and audiences alike. Despite the evolving nature of media and the challenges presented by new technologies and platforms, Matlawa remained a key figure at SABC for over four decades.

In 2023, after a distinguished career spanning 40 years, Matlawa retired from broadcasting. His departure marked the end of an era for many South Africans who had grown accustomed to his presence on their screens. Colleagues and fans celebrated his achievements, recognizing his substantial contribution to South African journalism and media.

The news of Matlawa's passing prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media platforms. Fans, colleagues, and public figures alike shared memories and expressed their appreciation for his years of service to the nation. Many highlighted his role in preserving and promoting the Sepedi language through his work. The SABC and the broader media community in South Africa are expected to honor Matlawa's memory in the coming days.