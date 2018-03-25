Watch First Promo for ‘New Girl’ Final Season

New Girl‘s final season is a few weeks away and it looks like things are going to change forever.

In a newly released promo, viewers can see the gang remembering the good old days as they pack up the beloved loft from the FOX comedy.

According to TVLine, the premiere takes place a little more than three years after the events of the season 6 finale, with Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) returning from a whirlwind book tour, Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Ally (Nasim Pedrad) are expecting their first child, and Cece (Nina Simone) and Schimdt (Max Greenfield) are parents to 3-year-old daughter Ruth.

And let’s not forget about Schmidt’s new mustache.

The ensemble comedy, which focuses on a group of five friends attempting to find their place in the world, will premiere its final season on Tuesday, April 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The eight-episode final season concludes with a special hour-long finale on Tuesday, May 15.

“It was hard to say goodbye to Zooey, to Max, to Lamorne and everybody, to Hannah. There are people I really like and care about, and the characters I care about, so it was a really weird feeling to not be able to not act with those people as these characters that we all created and we all kind of know,” Johnson said in a video interview with PEOPLE in February.

“I think the fans are really going to like season seven,” he continued. “We end the show, so it doesn’t in a kind-of grey area world. The show ends. The characters’ stories come together and so I think Liz Meriweather, the creator of the show, knows what the fans really like and I think she gave it to them.”

Johnson also told PEOPLE that all loose ends will be tied up during the final season, and that Nick and Jess’ relationship will definitely take center stage at the loft.

The season will also see the return of guest stars Damon Wayans, Jr., Dermot Mulroney, David Walton, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s JB Smoove and One Mississippi’s Tig Notaro will make their series debuts in guest-starring roles.

Following the wrap of its sixth season, which saw Jess confessing her true feelings for Nick, Winston and Ally becoming engaged, and Cece and Schmidt learning that they are pregnant, fans began speculating that the show would be coming to an end. In May, star Jake Johnson confirmed those rumors.

Premiering in 2011, the comedy received a Writer’s Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Television for New Series and has been nominated for five Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.