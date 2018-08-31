10 New Fall Shows We Are Excited to Watch

Whether the outside temperatures know it or not, summer is almost over. With the beginning of fall comes a whole bunch of returning and new television shows we can’t wait to freak out about in the coming weeks.

As some of our broadcast and cable favorites make their return for new seasons, networks and streaming services will be rolling out new shows attempting to make themselves relevant in an age of already too-many television shows.

From anticipated reboots, spinoffs and even some original ideas, scroll through to see the new fall 2018 shows we’re excited to watch this season.

Mayans M.C. (FX)

Our excitement for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series, taking us away from Charming and SAMCRO into the lives of the Mayans motorcycle club and new lead character EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), has been building for quite some time.

Along with the return of at least one beloved character from the original series during the first episode, we can’t wait to see what the 10-episode first season of Mayans M.C. has in store when it premieres Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

The Conners (ABC)

ABC may be done with the Roseanne Barr business, but the network is hoping the rest of the Conner family will be just as appealing to fans.

After a racist tweet from Barr led ABC to cancel its No. 1 show after a record-braking revival season, The Conners rose from the ashes bringing back the rest of the cast and crew for a second — and hopefully less tragic — chance at long-running success.

We’ll have to wait and see how the show writes off Roseanne, and how the fans take the spinoff series, when The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Murphy Brown (CBS)

CBS is hoping audiences welcome the return of another classic sitcom, about cable news no less, into their living rooms.

Murphy Brown reunites the cast and creator of the original series for an exicting revival season, which will see Candice Bergen’s Murphy Brown return to the world of news at a particularly trying time for the U.S.

Whether she can manage to make us laugh about today’s news or not remains to be seen when the series premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

A Million Little Things (ABC)

It was only a matter of time before another network tried to bring a This Is Us-esque drama to their primetime lineup, but we might be a little intrigued by ABC’s A Million Little Things.

The series centers on a group of friends who are jolted into action after one of their own suddenly passes, motivating them to live their lives to the fullest.

We’ll see if the ensemble drama series can capture the hearts of viewers when it kickstarts its first season Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Maniac (Netflix)

Who doesn’t love a good miniseries with a start-studded cast?

Reuniting Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and also featuring Sally Field and Justin Theroux, the Netflix series directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga follows two strangers who get involved with a mysterious medical trial that is said to solve all their problems without side effects or consequences.

Tune in for the craziness when the show is made available for streaming Friday, September 21 on Netflix.

Manifest (NBC)

When Montego Air Flight 828 lands safely after a turbulent but seemingly normal flight, the passengers land to shocked family members and the authorities wondering where they have been for the past five years.

Not much is known of the mysterious drama series starring Once Upon A Time star Josh Dallas other than it will likely be a wild ride for viewers. Make sure you tune in for the first episode Monday, September 24 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Romanoffs (Amazon Video)

What happens when the creator of Mad Men takes some of his favorite actors around the globe to explore whatever happened to the lineage of the infamous Romanoff family? We can’t wait to find out.

Amazon’s newest anthology series, created, produced, written and directed by Matthew Weiner will feature Hollywood favorites such as Aaron Eckhart, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Noah Wyle and many more in a collection of stories about people who think they are the descendants of the Russian royal family.

The first two episodes of The Romanoffs will be made available to stream Oct. 12 on Amazon Prime, with subsequent episodes premiering every Friday until Nov. 23.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sorry Melissa Joan Hart, but we are so in for a dark spin on Sabrina Spellman and the world of magic.

Originally set as a Riverdale companion series on The CW, the show moved to Netflix with a two-season order. Starring Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, the first season will be made available for streaming Friday, October 26 on Netflix.

Tell Me A Story (CBS All Access)

We loved how Once Upon A Time gave us a modern version of Disney’s favorite fairytale characters, so obviously we’re excited for Tell Me A Story‘s darker take on the classics.

For its first season, the Kevin Williamson-created show will be reimagining The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding and Hansel and Gretel into a dark story of love, loss, revenge and murder set in New York City.

Featuring the TV returns of Paul Wesley, James Wolk, Kim Cattrall and many others, we can’t wait to see what the show has in store when it premieres Oct. 31 on CBS All Access.

Homecoming (Amazon Video)

Sam Esmail has proven he can make thought-provoking television with hit USA Network series Mr. Robot, so when we found out he would would be at the helm of the show bringing Julia Roberts to the silver screen we were already hooked.

Based on the podcast of the same name, Homecoming follows Heidi (Roberts), a caseworker at a secret government facility, and a young military veteran (played by Stephan James) who is eager to rejoin society.

From the first teaser trailer alone, we are pretty sure the show will keep us on our toes when the first season premieres November 2, 2018 on Amazon Video.