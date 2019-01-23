‘You’ Season 1: Everyone Who Dies and How

You has been a major hit for Netflix, in part due to the suspense thriller's many shocking deaths. Spoilers ahead for Season 1 of You. In You, we are introduced to Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a New York City bookstore manager who become enamored with a woman named Guinevere Beck, who is a local student and writer. After spending time stalking her, Joe becomes Beck's boyfriend, but he soon learns that the universe is not going to just let him get away with being a creepy stalker without a few consequences. The twists and turns that the story takes are nothing short of captivating, and with each episode unfolding the body count continued to rise. Below, we have put together a list of all the deaths that take place throughout Season 1 of You, and how they happened. Scroll down to check out the list and let us know in the comments which deaths you found the most shocking!

Benjamin "Benji" J. Ashby III (Photo: You / Lifetime) Played by: Lou Taylor Pucci (above right) The very first death we seen in You is that of Beck's kind-of boyfriend Benji, who is, frankly, not painted in a very positive light. After being kidnapped by Joe and held inside a plexiglass book vault in the basement of the New York bookstore that Joe manages, Joe finally offs Benji by putting peanut oil in his coffee, which Benji is highly allergic to. As you can imagine — or may have already witnessed — this marks the end for Benji.

Peach Salinger (Photo: You / Lifetime) Played by: Shay Mitchell Peach turns out to be a real problem for Joe, as he comes to uncover that she has — in her own way — become a stalker of Beck's as well. She ends up dying after she and Joe have a confrontation at one of her family's estates in Greenwich, Connecticut. While fighting over a gun with Joe, Peach is shot and killed. Joe then frames her death to look like a suicide.

Elijah Thornton (Photo: You / Lifetime) Played by: Esteban Benito In flashbacks, we learn that Joe's ex-girlfriend Candace cheated on him with a music industry exec named Elijah. Livid, heartbroken, and pushed to his limit, Joe decides to push back and ends up pushing Elijah right off a the edge of a building. This appears to be the first time he killed, but future seasons of the series could reveal something different.

Ron (Photo: You / Lifetime) Played by: Daniel Cosgrove Ron is also about as far from saint as one could get, as he is the abusive boyfriend of Joe's neighbor Claudia. Claudia is the mother of Paco, who Joe befriends and takes under his wing due to the volatile nature of his home life. Ron just barely narrows out Peach as being the most dislike-able character on the show, but the sad reality is that he completely sees through Joe's persona as a smart, quirky bookstore clerk and pegs him as a bad guy (which he absolutely is). Ron finally gets his just desserts after beating up Claudia so badly that she winds up in the hospital and then setting his sights on Paco. Joe, feeling like he can't let Ron do anymore harm, sneaks up behind him in a garden, gets his attention, and then stabs him in the neck. Ron bleeds out and dies, and Joe gets rid of the body.

Guinevere Beck (Photo: Netflix) Played by: Elizabeth Lail In the final episode of season one, Beck is locked in the Plexiglas book vault just like Benji was, but she tricks Joe by luring him in and then stabbing him with a typewriter key. He then escapes and goes after her, only to be hit in the head with a hammer. Unfortunately for Beck, the knock to his cranium doesn't keep him down and just as she is about to escape the basement, Joe is seen grabbing her from behind and pulling her down. While the method in which she dies is not shown, we do discover that Joe framed her therapist Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) for her murder.

Candace Stone? (Photo: You / Lifetime) Played by: Ambyr Childers So, let's talk about Candace. For the entire run of the first 10 episodes of You it feels as if we are lead to believe that Candace is likely dead. The implications at first are just that she is gone, presumably to Europe, with a new boyfriend, but slowly it starts to seem like she is definitely dead. Joe even has hallucinations of her that help to solidify the idea that she is deceased and that he probably was responsible. Later, as Candace and Joe are having a huge fight, she gets in his face while threatening to leave him and asks," What are you gonna do about it, Joe?" The shot zooms in on Joe's crazy-eyes and then cuts away. The whole situation seems unmistakably fatal, and yet, the final scene of the season finale reveals Candace walking into the bookstore and telling Joe that they have some "unfinished business." So, is Candace alive? Or, is Joe just hallucinating again? Seems like we'll have to wait until Season 2 to find out.

The Impact of 'You' Joe isn't the only one watching: @YouNetflix is on track to be viewed by more than 40 million members in its first four weeks on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/W4jZ3nYTdQ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 17, 2019 You has quickly become of the most talked about Netflix series of all-time, and it didn't even start out as a Netflix show. The series was originally a Lifetime program, and the network even planned to produce a second season. However, You's live ratings were not quit what the network thought they would be so they scrapped Season 2 plans and dropped the series. Just as things looked grim for the suspense-thriller, the scarlet streaming service swooped in a saved it, re-branding it a Netflix Original and committing to a second season.