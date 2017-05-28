Every Original Series Cancelled By Netflix

Many fans were surprised by a decision made by Netflix this week, when the streaming service pulled the plug on Baz Luhrman’sThe Get Down after just one season.

Critics and fans seemed to really enjoy the series, but that wasn’t the only reason this move came as such a shock. Many people have this notion that Netflix doesn’t cancel shows very often. Unfortunately, that isn’t really the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Get Down is easily the most notable series Netflix has axed since beginning its run of original programming, but it definitely isn’t the first. You just don’t always hear about shows on Netflix getting cancelled because there are so many being produced.

People notice the success of shows like Stranger Things, House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and various others, so a lot of other programs fly under the radar. Since the streaming service isn’t like a regular network, with a set weekly line-up, those cancelled shows just stay on the site, so only those actually watching the series will notice that new episodes aren’t coming out.

The first two major cancellations for the streaming service came in 2015, when Netflix decided to pull the plug on Lilyhammer and Hemlock Grove. The former was a Norwegian-American series that lasted four seasons before being given the axe. Hemlock Grove, on the other hand, was extended a little more courtesy. Heading into its third season, the producers were informed that there would be no more after that.

More TV: Netflix Releases First ‘Ozark’ Trailer

The other notable Netflix cancellation goes to Marco Polo. This series was grandiose in scale, and a lot of money was spent trying to bring this epic to life. Unfortunately, the viewers just weren’t into it.

Programs like Longmire, The Killing, and Bloodline weren’t exactly cancelled, but they were given an ending date.

If you think your favorite series is safe, just because it’s a Netflix original, think again. The site is successful because it’s extremely picky, and it’s not going to change any time soon.

Up Next: Everything Coming To Netflix In June