‘NCIS’: Watch Last Night’s Season 16, Episode 22 Full Episode

The episode immediately follows the events of last week’s episode, “Judge, Jury…”, where Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Leon (Rocky Carroll) found Mallory (Dionne Gipson) next to the dead body of their CIA ally, Clark.

In Tuesday’s episode, viewers are taken back to before Clark’s death and given a better idea of how and why Mallory was with him that night.

Viewers also see Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ past catch up with him in the episode, when Judge Deaken (Mike Farrell), who oversees a cabal of five vigilante judges, orders the execution of Gibbs — for the murder of Pedro Juan Hernandez, the man who killed Gibbs’ wife and daughter.

Gibbs survives the attack, of course, and once Ducky discovers the connection tying Deakin to the vigilante group, Gibbs confronts Deakin for putting out a hit on him. Deakin pretends not to know what Gibbs is talking about, but confronts him over Hernandez’s murder.

Gibbs’ NCIS team knows something is up, so Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) encourage McGee (Sean Murray) to ask Gibbs about what’s going on. However, he walks away when they approach him. The persistent agents don’t give up, and confront him in the elevator, where he admits to murdering “the man who killed my family.” He tells them that Deakin is trying to get him off the case by hanging the murder over his head. The news leaves the rest of the team speechless.

Another wild twist reveals that Mallory was the one who tried to kill Gibbs earlier in the day — because she was being forced to work for the judges. Finally, the team is able to arrest Deakin thanks to the help of a recorded conversation between the judge and Mallory.

While all seems well and good with the closure of the case, McGee, Bishop and Torres agree things are awkward after learning about Gibbs’ dark past with Hernandez.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.