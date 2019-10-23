‘NCIS’ Teases Romance Between Bishop and Torres

NCIS‘ next couple is getting closer than ever. The CBS crime procedural has been toying with the connection between Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) for a while now. Tuesday’s all-new episode played with our emotions further, after Bishop claimed Torres shared a secret truth with her in a note he wrote while he was hypnotized. What did the letter say?

Spoilers ahead for NCIS Season 17, Episode 5: “Wide Awake”

The episode followed as the team worked on a murder case regarding a woman who was hypnotized to sleep, and woke up as the prime suspect of her neighbor’s murder. While trying to figure out if a person can be hypnotized into killing someone else, Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) made an appearance and showed how someone can be influenced by attempting to hypnotize Bishop.

The exercise does not work on her but Torres falls under the practice. While most of it happens off-camera, Bishop later recalls how Torres sang a Beyoncé song, gave her his knife, ate a dessert and also wrote Bishop a letter.

Bishop reveals the letter to Torres near the end of the episode, and he begs to find out what it contains. She refuses to tell him, or let him read it, but teases that it was full of “personal stuff” and “very touching.”

The pair also had some sweet, but awkward moments during the case when they translated the texting term “gnsdily” referring to “Good night, sweet dreams, I love you.”

The show has further hinted at a possible romance for the two agents during Ziva’s (Cote de Pablo) big return earlier in Season 17. While she and Torres staged the fake fight to distract the bad guys during “Into the Light”, Ziva says “Don’t be a wuss. Tell her how you feel.”

While he doesn’t reveal the exact words she said, Torres tells Sloane (Maria Bello) her comment was enough to distract him and give her the victory in he fake fight. Could the letter contain Torres’ real feelings for Bishop? Will she ever say something?

The series also has to address the chemistry between Sloane and Gibbs (Mark Harmon), though it appears the team leader might be starting to get close to his new neighbors, a single mother and her sweet son. The episode ended with Gibbs playing catch with the boy as her mother looked from her porch.

Will any of these people make the first move? NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.