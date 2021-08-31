'NCIS': Major Update on Mark Harmon's Status After Gibbs Cliffhanger

✖

Season 18 of NCIS ended with the main character, Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon), finding himself in a perilous situation after his boat exploded. While the season ended with the character swimming off away from the scene, fans still had plenty of questions about where Gibbs will end up in Season 19. In an interview with TVLine, NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder shared a bit about what fans can expect from Gibbs when the next season premieres on Monday, Sept. 20.

Binder explained to the publication that there were many ways that this scene could have played out. The showrunner said that they actually filmed different versions of the scene so that they could determine what felt right in regards to Gibbs' story. In the end, they decided to leave his story open-ended. So, fans will have to tune in to the Season 19 premiere of NCIS to see what happens next. Binder said, “And what we left with was something that we felt left all possibilities open. We know he’s not dead right there, and we know he’s able to swim well enough…. All things are still possible with Gibbs.”

Luckily, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see how Gibbs handles this precarious ordeal. According to Binder, the premiere will pick up exactly where things left off in the Season 18 finale. The producer shared, “Gibbs has been hunting down this serial killer and he’s doing it alone." (TVLine did make sure to mention that Gibbs isn't navigating this terrain completely alone, as he has some help from investigative journalist Marcie Warren, who is played by Harmon's wife Pam Dawber.) Binder continued, "He’s cut off from his team … but in the beginning episodes, that’s going to change.”

Elsewhere in Binder's interview with TVLine, he did stress that Gibbs will factor into next season's events. Despite some rumors about Harmon's NCIS future, fans can rest assured that the actor's well-known character will appear on TV screens this fall. Binder explained, “What we’re trying to focus on right now is telling the best stories we can with the characters we have — and Gibbs is a part of that world. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job with that.”

Even though Gibbs will appear on the next season of NCIS, he will appear in fewer episodes than usual. Harmon previously signed a "limited" commitment for Season 19. As a result, he will reportedly appear in "a few" episodes during the course of the season. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.