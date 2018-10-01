‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Premiere Reveals Hidoko’s Fate

During the NCIS: Los Angeles season 10 premiere Sunday night, audiences finally learned what happened to Andrea Bordeaux’s Special Agent Harley Hidoko. She died during the off-the-books operation to find Mosley’s son.

Bordeaux joined NCIS: Los Angeles at the start of season 9, and her character went missing during the penultimate episode of last season. She went to Mexico by herself to track down Mosley’s (Nia Long) son, who was being held by a cartel leader’s son. Cullen (Chris O’Donnell) and his team followed her later and found a pile of bones, thinking their colleague was dead. However, this was not confirmed, as the team was later attacked with a missile.

At the end of the episode, it was confirmed that the bones were Hidoko’s.

Fans were upset over her off-screen death.

“Anything can happen,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TVLine. He would not spill the beans of course, but assured everyone that Hidoko’s fate will be revealed during the season opener.

Gemmell said Bordeau originally auditioned for a small role, but he later found a bigger role for her.

“Andrea comes from a military background so she had this bearing, and a really great look, so we built this character around her and used her a lot,” Gemmell explained. They wrote that experience into her character, establishing Hidoko as an Afghanistan war veteran who served with a Marine Female Engagement Team.

“It was a character that wasn’t really thought that far through because we have our whole team [to write for], but once we created her, we found she became very useful,” he continued. “She was someone whose history we could explore, as she comes from sort of a different background.”

Bordeau grew up in Texas in an Army family and has appeared on Rizzoli and Isles and Criminal Minds. She even had a different role in a 2013 episode of NCIS. Hidoko was her first major role.

“With Harley, it’s been like this really nice slow burn where I get to take my time because while Harley is also brand new to Los Angeles and to this team, as an actor, myself, I’m also brand new to NCIS: LA and to this team of actors,” Bordeaux told Tellatv earlier this year. “So, as I grew and evolved as an actor on this show, I feel like you really do get to see that with Harley as well.”

