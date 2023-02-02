'NCIS: Los Angeles' Casts Kilbride's Son

Ahead of its Season 14 return, NCIS: Los Angeles has cast a new actor who will be portraying Hollace Kilbride's son. TV Line reports that Christoper Gorham (Ugly Betty, The Lincoln Lawyer) Alex Kilbride. The outlet added that Gorham's debut is said to be "a rocky reunion" for the father and son. Notably, it was previously revealed that Marilu Henner will be guest-starring as Kilbride's ex-wife, Elizabeth. However, the two guest actors will not appear on-screen together, as their episodes are separate.

The casting news comes less than two weeks after it was announced that NCIS: LA will be ending at CBS with the conclusion of its current season. "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement published by Entertainment Weekly. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

NCIS: LA fans still have a lot of questions they want to be answered, not the least of which is: Where's Hetty? The massive and long-awaited NCIS crossover that aired earlier in January brought a surprise Hetty cameo, but did not reveal much about the whereabouts of the team's fearless leader. During the three-series event, NCIS: Los Angles actress Linda Hunt made a brief voice appearance as Hetty, who has been missing from the series while off on a secret mission for some time. "Sounds like you've got yourself in a bit of a pickle," Hetty told Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) in a decrypted audio message.

"I warned Hollis that his Simon Williams days would come to bite him in the ass," she added. Hetty then said, "You are all quite capable, and far be it for me to tell you what to do. But you might want to contact an old friend, Gwen Johns."

NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill spoke with TVLine about the big moment, which he scripted. "The triple crossover was such an important event for all of our NCIS families that it was important to have Hetty (played by Linda Hunt) be a part of it, even if she was physically unavailable," he said. "In true Hetty fashion, she proved not only to be on top of what was going on," Gemmill added, "but she even offered some cryptic advice to help get them out of a jam." NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10 pm ET /9 pm CT, on CBS.